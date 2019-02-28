Update: Police officer thanks public for help after serious accident on A59

A police officer has thanked the public for their help after a serious road accident in Clitheroe this week.

Sgt Baxendale of Ribble Valley Police said he wanted to "personally thank" everyone who stopped to assist after the collision on the A59 at Chatburn on Tuesday tea time.

He said: "Those people who stopped to help me were invaluable.

"Thanks very much for stopping and helping me deal with the serious incident."

The road was closed in both directions following the crash involving two vehicles. There was one casualty who today remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The road remained closed for several hours after the accident involving a van and a car.