A59 expected to be closed for some time after serious accident involving van and car

All three emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the A59 in the Ribble Valley.

The A59 is closed and there is queuing traffic after a van was in collision with a car at around 1-30pm.

Police have closed the A59 in both directions from Worston Road to the Sawley turn off.

Traffic is unable to access the A59 from Sawley Road.

The air ambulance, paramedics, the police and firefighters have all been at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Emergency services including the air ambulance attended, and the road is currently closed in both directions.

"There are diversions in place in Gisburn and Sawley.

"It is expected the road will be closed for some time so we would ask motorists to avoid the area if possible."