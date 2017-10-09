Competition: Win a four person family ticket to see David Walliam’s Awful Auntie

Fans of David Walliams are in for a treat. Awful Auntie carried off the prize for the best book of 2016.

And the stage show is just as good and will have you and your children on the edge of your seats.

Performed by the Birmingham Stage Company to mark its 25th anniversary, we got a sneak preview of the show which comes to the North West in 2018 with dates in Preston in January and Manchester in June.

Quite a while to wait, but it will be worth it! Ruaridh (10) and Flossie (7) are big Walliams fans and they love the theatre too, so the show had all the ingredients for a great afternoon out.

The show is true to the book, with Walliams, like his hero Roald Dahl, mixing dark humour with light moments.

The story sees 12-year-old Stella (Georgina Leonidas of Harry Potter fame), waking up in her stately home, after three months in a coma following a car accident which killed her parents.

Her Awful Auntie Alberta (wonderfully played by Timothy Speyer) wants the house for herself and will stop at nothing to get it.

Alberta is aided by an unsuspecting butler Gibbon (actor Richard James enjoys his Addams family style role very much) while Stella is helped by Soot the chimney sweep ghost, played with aplomb by Richard James.

Who wins the battle? Well that is a secret (unless you have read the book!), until you see the show.

David Walliam’s Awful Auntie, June 20th, 2018, at Manchester Opera House, check out http://birminghamstage.com/shows/awful-auntie/tour-info

