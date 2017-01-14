Clitheroe Advertiser and Times

Search

Music series resumes with string trio at Knowle Green Village Hall

News
There are people to turn to if you are feeling low.

Support on the bluest Monday of the year

News
SONY DSC

Victoria sacrificed 30th birthday presents for charity

News 1
Light rain
9c
6c

Police investigation launched into death of Ribble Valley mum

News

Man rescued from house fire

News

Bird flu zone widens into Ribble Valley

News 1

Police investigation into alleged electricity theft at Indian restaurant

Crime
Pigeon show

Top things to do at the weekend (January 20 to 22)

News
Crews attend house blaze in Burnley

Fire crews rescue woman trapped in bedroom

Crime
Robbie Brady in action against Preston

Clarets favourites to land Norwich star Brady

Football
Burnley's George Boyd battles with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Southampton - Saturday 14th January 2017 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright � 2017 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com

Winger proud to see Clarets in top half of the table

Football
Burnley's Joey Barton celebrates scoring the winning goal with teammate Stephen Ward Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The Premier League - Burnley v Southampton - Saturday 14th January 2017 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright � 2017 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - admin@camerasport.com - www.camerasport.com

Barton ‘privileged’ to be back in a Claret shirt

Football
Sean Dyche

'You couldn't it make up!' - Dyche on Barton winner

Football

Burnley fans react to Southampton victory

Football

Bamford leaves Clarets, set to rejoin Boro

Football

As it happened: Burnley 1, Southampton 0

Football
New World String Trio, all set to perform at Knowle Green Village Hall.

Music series resumes with string trio at Knowle Green Village Hall

News
Mack and Mabel cast flash mob in Clitheroe town centre. (s)

Mack and Mabel mob

News
Macdonald Gisborough Hall Hotel

Travel review: Guisborough, England

Lifestyle
Mack and Mabel cast flash mob in Clitheroe town centre. (s)

Mack and Mabel mob

News
Red Rose Club ladies present a cheque for �450 to East Lancs Hospice.

Donation supports hospice’s vital work

News