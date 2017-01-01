Clitheroe Advertiser and Times

Hey - the’re back! Charity concert set to rock Clitheroe

New group will help people breathe easy

New Clitheroe support group to help people with respiratory issues

Upper Elements pupils from Stonyhurst St Marys Hall with Lady Milena Grenfell-Baines.

Holocaust survivor talks to school pupils

Cloudy
6c
0c

Caravan blaze on site

Top award for company that fuels young talent

News

Quadbike worth thousands of pounds and farm tools stolen from Sabden

Pupils stepping out to meet new challenges

A child before and after the cleft operation.

Spring Fling will help to raise a smile

Young carer Paige Brown.

Teenager highlights plight of young carers

Burnley fans

Burnley fans react to Watford defeat

Jeff Hendrick was sent off for this challenge

As it happened: Watford 2, Burnley 1

George Boyd in action against Watford at Turf Moor

The sky's the limit for Burnley says midfielder George Boyd

We need to turn away displays into wins - Dyche

Quiz: which of these players have scored 100 or more Premier League goals?

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has no sentiment ahead of Watford return

Record capture excites skipper

Photo by Peter Stawicki

Photo of the Day: February 5th

Photo by John Howarth

Photo of the Day: February 4th

Members of Clitheroe Civic Society protest against the demolition of the former Clitheroe Hospital building. They are, from left, Ruth Thompson, Steve Burke, Len Middleton and Duncan Thompson.

Plea to help save iconic building

Students and staff from St Christopher's High School in Accrington are preparing for a charity mission to help orphans in India in October.

Mercy mission trip to India for caring students

