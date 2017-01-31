Clitheroe Advertiser and Times

Top award for company that fuels young talent

Sabden farm targeted by thieves

Quadbike worth thousands of pounds and farm tools stolen from Sabden

The Ribble Runners gear up to get in some running practise for a 6.5k run

Pupils stepping out to meet new challenges

Spring Fling will help to raise a smile

Teenager highlights plight of young carers

News

Council worker retires after 44 years ‘on the bins’

News

Plea to help save iconic building

Police investigate theft of Land Rover Defender

Thieves steal expensive car from driveway of Downham house.

Fire damage at the rear of homes in West View, Clitheroe after an early morning blaze.

Residents flee homes in early morning blaze drama

Sean Dyche felt that Chelsea were just too good for the Clarets at Stamford Bridge

We need to turn away displays into wins - Dyche

Sean Dyche at Graham Taylors funeral on Wednesday

Clarets boss Sean Dyche has no sentiment ahead of Watford return

Burnley FC_Robbie Brady_31/1/17

Record capture excites skipper

Quiz: which of these players have scored 100 or more Premier League goals?

Barton believed to have accepted FA charge

Football

Blues pass tests of character

Steven Defour ruled out of Watford clash

Photo by Mark Mashiter

Photo of the Day: February 3rd

The International Festival of Working and Assistance Dogs, Blackpool

Top things to do at the weekend (February 3 to 5)

Members of Clitheroe Civic Society protest against the demolition of the former Clitheroe Hospital building. They are, from left, Ruth Thompson, Steve Burke, Len Middleton and Duncan Thompson.

Plea to help save iconic building

News
Students and staff from St Christopher's High School in Accrington are preparing for a charity mission to help orphans in India in October.

Mercy mission trip to India for caring students

