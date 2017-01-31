Clitheroe Advertiser and Times

Military expert calls for help with research

Ex- WW1 servicemen from Chipping.

Bid to solve mystery of Chipping WW1 medal ceremony

Urgent call to fix town's broken paths

Big day for Ribchester club as new farmers’ market starts

Supreme Court reserve judgement in term-time holiday legal battle

Police appeal after Clitheroe crash

Drivers urged to keep cars secure at all times

Thieves strike cars in Langho

Montesa Cota 242 1984

Police appeal after motorbike thefts

Ashley Westwood has signed a three and a half year contract at Turf Moor. Photo: Burnley FC / Andy Ford

Westwood looks forward to fresh start at the Turf

The TV cameras will be at Turf Moor for the fifth round tie

Clarets FA Cup clash with Lincoln City live on TV

Burnley FC_Robbie Brady_31/1/17

Wideman Robbie hoping to repay Dyche’s faith in him

Sean Dyche

Dyche celebrates big win - and double deal

As it happened: Burnley 1, Leicester City 0

Brady joins for club record fee

The Odyssey (Greek Stuff!) presented by Rabbit Theatres David Mynne. (s)

The Odyssey (Greek Stuff!); Clitheroe Library, Mellor Brook Community Centre

Students and staff from St Christopher's High School in Accrington are preparing for a charity mission to help orphans in India in October.

Mercy mission trip to India for caring students

Reception class children from Whalley's Oakhill School prepare to celebrate Chinese New Year at Yu and You.

Tots celebrate Chinese New Year

