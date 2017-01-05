Classic panto opens tonight

Greenbrook Pantomime Society is kicking off the panto season with a twist on a classic tale.

“Aladdin and his gang run a scrap yard, recycling everything they find," said Chairman Debbie Hargreaves, “and this is where he finds the magic lamp. The genie turns out to be slightly ‘shop soiled’ too.

“The key message of the show is that it doesn’t matter what your background is, if you are determined, and believe in yourself, you can achieve your goals. Also highlighted is the importance of recycling, and that money can’t buy you happiness or love."

“The audience can expect lots of laughs, great music and dance numbers, the usual ‘goodies and baddies’ and a cast who are enthusiastic and very talented."

The show opens tonight, with other performances taking place tomorrow and Saturday, starting at 7-30pm nightly. There will also be a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

Further performances will run the following week (same days and times).

Tickets are £8 for adults, £5 for concessions and £22 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

To book your seats please call 01282 719462.