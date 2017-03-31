Race ace David raring to go

Burnley-based racing driver, David Leniewski, is making final preparations for this year’s British Formula Vee Championships.

Having successfully completed his rookie year in the low-cost single seater competition, the #62 driver is now planning on making serious gains over last year’s results, including being the runner-up for the much coveted ‘best rookie’ award.

“Last year was all about completing the events and learning as much as possible” explained David, “this year is seeing how far my car and I can go within the budget we have.”

David had surgery on his knee in December to repair damage suffered during his time in the Army, and since then has focused on rehabilitation and training to get as fit as possible: “The car is as ready as she’ll be, and while my body is playing catch-up, my mind is raring to go!”

The Formula Vee Championships are run by the 750 Motor-Club, and comprise of 14 Championship races over seven weekends on famous British Circuits such as Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

Relatively low-cost, the VW-powered cars share a lot of components of the Beetle, including the air-cooled 1300cc engine, clutch and gearbox that many enthusiasts would quickly recognise.

David will be at Oulton Park tomorrow to start the season and added: “The 750MC Events are great for the fans, who can get into the pits and see the drivers and cars up close.”