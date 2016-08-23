Clarets boss Sean Dyche insists Andre Gray "has moved on a long way in his life" after the striker was forced to apologise for a series of historical homophobic tweets.

After Gray scored his first Premier League goal against Liverpool on Saturday, a number of offensive messages from his Twitter account were brought to light.

Gray made a statement offering an apology that night, saying: "The tweets were posted four years ago when I was a completely different person to the man I am now. I was at a very different point in my life back then - one that I've worked hard to move on from."

Dyche has spoken to the player, and is satisfied his apology was genuine and sincere: "We spoke on Saturday evening and he made it clear to me what he wanted to do, and how he wanted to conduct his statement.

"It was authentic to him and very clear.

"He has moved on a long way in his life.

"This was a reminder, four years ago, he's a different person now.

"A lot has gone on his life to get to where he's got to, and I think he made that clear.

"I think, I hope, people will realise it was authentic, because it was."

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Dyche happy Gray apology was sincere Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...