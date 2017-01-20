Young twins rise to the occasion in charity bake off sale

Twins Ruairi and Maisey Dillon rolled up their sleeves and got baking for a good cause.

Along with classmates from Oakhill School in Whalley the year five students got baking with their friends and family for Pendleside Hospice.

They held two cake sales outside their home in Barrowford to coincide with the Pendleside Hospice charity tractor run. Booths of Barrowford donated drinks for the day and the children gave free buns to the tractor drivers.

And the children raised the raised the grand total of £162 for the hospice.