Witch way for des-res home?

A stunning house with a dark history – a former home to no less than two of the infamous Pendle Witches – is available for sale.

The four bedroom farm house in rural Higham was the place where Anne Whittle (alias Chattox) and her daughter Anne Redferne lived for a time in the 17th Century.

The pair were executed with eight others at Lancaster on August 20th, 1612, for having bewitched to death “by devilish practices and hellish means” no fewer than 16 inhabitants of the Forest of Pendle.

Fast-forward 400 years and the witches’ cottage, West Close Farm, is up for sale for a cool £700,000.

The stunning four-bedroom cottage in Foxen Dole Lane – complete with secret staircase, outdoor jacuzzi, and garden stream, is surrounded by rolling Pendle countryside.

Owner Wendy Handley said: “I’ve lived here 13 years and the previous owner was born here. He showed me the history of the property in a book on the Pendle witch trials.

“The stone staircase leading from the kitchen was previously hidden and leads upstairs for a quick getaway! It’s such a lovely property, I love it here and I’m sad to be leaving.”

Marketed by Purple Bricks, the stone built cottage is said to be “laced with character and charm throughout”.

The story of the Pendle Witches has entranced the public for centuries, attracting enthusiasts from around the world to villages around the Pendle countryside associated with the trial.

In December, 2011, engineers undertaking maintenance work on Lower Black Moss reservoir, near Barley, accidentally unearthed what some believe may have been Malkin Tower – where the witches are believed to have had their infamous coven.

The work uncovered the remains of a 17th Century cottage, which could have been the aforementioned tower, the dwelling where Elizabeth Device held a witches’ gathering on Good Friday in 1612.

And to add to the mystique of the story, hidden within the walls, possibly to ward off evil spirits, workers found the remains of mummified cat.