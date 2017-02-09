Teen beauty queens light up catwalk for hospice

Aspiring beauty queens took to the catwalk in Barrowford for a teen Prom Queen competition.
Park High School student Katja Vinther was crowned The Face of The Lancashire Wedding House at the bridal shop which hosted the event at its Gisburn Road base.
Katja will be joined by Clitheroe Royal Grammar School student Xanthe Whelan in travelling to Brighton in April to compete against other regions.
Scarlett Jones, from The Lancashire Wedding House, said: “We had a great day and also raised £700 for Pendleside Hospice.
“We had 11 applicants on the day who did a catwalk show with three outfits.”
The final for Miss Prom Model UK 2017 will be held in Brighton, the winner of which will then become The Face of Tiffanys for 2018 and be given the opportunity to model with the company for the 2017-18 season.