Songaminute Man Ted releases album

An Alzheimer's sufferer turned viral sensation has released his first album.

Internet sensation Teddy McDermott – The Songaminute Man – will release his first album on Thursday to coincide with World Alzheimer’s Day.

It’s been more than a year since a video of Ted singing Quando Quando in his son’s car went viral, raising more than £150,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Ted, who suffers from Alzheimer's, used to feel more calm after drives out around the Ribble Valley with his son Simon and, during the drives out, his son would play Ted’s old backing tracks.

Ted was a singer all his life, having worked at Butlin’s and various pubs and clubs around the country, and it was in these moments driving around the local countryside that he returned to his old self.

And now, thanks to the support of crowdfunders across the world, Ted has made his first album.

“The tracks are based on Dad’s backing tracks which provided the sound track to my life growing up in Blackburn,” said Simon.

Some of the best musicians and audio engineers in the country worked on this project. Guy Barker and his world class orchestra provided the sounds while Grammy Award winning audio engineers Steve Price and Tim Young mixed everything together.

Twenty five per cent of any profits will go direct to The Alzheimer’s Society to fund research into Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia to ensure that at some point in the future other families will not have to suffer the effects of this terrible illness.

Teddy Mac – The Songaminute Man CD album is released on Thursday and is only available at www.songaminuteman.com. Search for Teddy Mac – The Songaminute Man on iTunes/Amazon/Google play for MP3 versions.