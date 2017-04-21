Opera singer Sean hopes to hit the heights with workers

A renowned opera singer is hoping to inspire Burnley workers to hit all the right notes and give them the opportunity to perform at prestigious events.

Former St Theodore’s pupil Sean Ruane, famous for his inspirational rendition of “Jerusalem” at several Ashes test cricket series, now runs CHANT Productions, a company which trains ordinary adults and children to a level where they can sing at huge sporting and cultural events.

Now, Sean wants to pass on his expertise to more Burnley workers and create choirs to sing at events throughout the borough and beyond.

The terrific tenor, who learned his craft in Italy, said: “It would be great to give Burnley people the opportunity to learn a new hobby and the chance to perform locally and at some amazing sporting and cultural venues around the country.

"We combine sports and music by using stadia as theatres and enable schools, community groups and amateur singers to perform live on the pitch before elite sports matches.

“I go into schools and workplaces to deliver workshops including voice, stagecraft and choreography. We then give the choirs the opportunity to perform.”

Sean’s training leads to performances for the England cricket team, Rugby League games, Premiership Rugby Union, Premier League games and BBC events.

His work at BAE Systems has led to CHANT winning a further contract with the aerospace and even a Business Leader from the company.

Sean, who can count Covent Garden and Old Trafford among his performance venues, has also taken on the sporting expertise of business partner Mark Turner, who runs MT3 Fitness in Burnley.

Sean added: “There are so many fitness elements to being an accomplished singer. I teach people breathing techniques and correct posture.

“A lot of workers today sadly suffer from anxiety and stress. This is why a lot of companies like BAE recognise the importance of lunchtime singing lessons.

“Singing and being in a choir reduces stress and increases confidence.”

For more information about CHANT visit www.chantproductions.co.uk or call 07736258699.