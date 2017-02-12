Booming airport to create 1,000 more jobs

More than 1,000 jobs are being created at Manchester Airport as it gears up for its busiest ever summer.

With record numbers having come through its arrival and departure gates last month, this is further good news for Wigan Council whose shareholdings in the business last year earned it £430,000.

Job-seekers from Wigan are invited to an event on February 22 at Lancashire County Cricket Club to learn more about the roles which include bus drivers, meet and greet drivers, receptionists and security officers.

CEO Ken O’Toole said: “Manchester Airport plays a vital role in providing international connectivity for the North and we are pleased to have delivered 34 consecutive months of growth, offering leisure and business passenger a broader choice of destinations than ever before in our history. But what is particularly pleasing about this growth is that it creates employment and training opportunities for people across the region, as well as a number of wider economic benefits.”