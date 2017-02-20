New home brings together three generations

A chance visit to a new housing development in Clitheroe and a fortuitous twist of fate has resulted in a new lease of life and a surprise competition win for one local family.

As sole carer for her mum, Jackie Spurgeon, of Clitheroe, has been undertaking frequent 34 mile round trips to visit her mum in Lower Darwen and help her with many of her daily tasks. Suffering with breathing difficulties, Jackie’s mum currently lives in a three storey Victorian semi-detached house that no longer meets her needs.

Very family-focussed, Jackie and her husband Adam made the decision to move Jackie’s mum in with them, and started looking at older properties that offered basements or annexes that could be converted into a granny flat.

“The more we looked,” said Jackie, “The more I wasn’t happy with the potential future arrangement. With every property that we looked at, it felt that there was an awful lot of work to be done to make the space liveable for mum – and she would still be isolated from us in a separate part of the house.”

By chance, the couple were driving around and came across Jones Homes’ Littlemoor Park development; a new build residential scheme of three and four bedroom houses and bungalows in Clitheroe.

“Something made us stop and go into the sales office,” added Jackie. “We met Denise, and saw the plans for the Holly, a four bedroom dormer bungalow with a spacious open plan kitchen dining room and large downstairs bedroom and bathroom, and immediately knew that it would be perfect for us. Unfortunately, they were all reserved, so reluctantly we left and thought that was it.

“However, less than two weeks later, Denise gave us a call. She’d had a cancellation and the bungalow was ours if we wanted it. We were absolutely delighted and had no hesitation in coming straight back to sign our paperwork.

“The stars have aligned and we couldn’t be happier. Our daughter also still lives with us, so we’re looking forward to bringing mum to live with us, having three generations under one roof and enjoying some good times together,” she said.

In addition to finally finding a home, Jackie and Adam also won Jones Homes’ prize draw and were presented with flowers and a voucher to spend at The Emporium in Clitheroe.

“I never win anything, so I only wish I’d gone and put the lottery on that day too!” said Jackie.