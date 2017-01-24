New head-teacher for two village schools

The new executive head-teacher of two Ribble Valley primary schools says that he is hoping to engage with the local community as much as possible through his new role.

Mr Paul Holden, who has taught at Haslingden St James’ CE Primary School for the past 19 years rising to the position of deputy head before leaving, will oversee both Bolton-by-Bowland and Grindleton CE Primary Schools.

And if this new role isn’t enough to occupy anyone’s time, Mr Holden’s wife Samantha, who is also a teacher, gave birth to the couple’s third son earlier this month.

“It’s certainly been a busy start to the new year,” said Mr Holden.

“But it’s really exciting times.”

Family man Mr Holden, whose two other sons, Joseph four and Thomas 18 months old, is determined that both primary schools, which serve the rural communities of the two villages, continue with their open door policy.

“I will share my time equally between both schools,” said Mr Holden, “and I’m really looking forward to working with the staff, parents and governors.

He added: “I want the schools to continue to be part of the community and for parents and the people who live in the area to feel involved with school life.”

Mr Holden, who is originally from Burnley and lives in Worsthorne, added that he planned to build on both school’s “good” Ofsted reports as well as obtain positive SIAMS inspections.

This particular type of inspection focuses on the effect that the Christian ethos of the church school has on the children and young people who attend it.

“There are currently 49 pupils at Bolton-by-Bowland and 40 at Grindleton, but we are hoping to increase the number of pupils,” said Mr Holden.

“There are places available at both schools and anyone interested in finding out more is asked to contact the school office.”

