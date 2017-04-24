Motorcyclist dies on country road in Burnley

A motorcyclist has died following an accident involving two cars, despite the best efforts of passers-by to save him.

The 28-year-old man from the Todmorden area collided with a Toyota Landcruiser before hitting a Ford Fiesta in Long Causeway on Sunday afternoon.

Traffic was busier than usual on the country road to West Yorkshire as football fans made their way home following Burnley's home match against Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Manchester United fan Martin Jenkins from Halifax was travelling home in a friend's car when he witnessed the accident at around 4-30pm, and immediately went to administer first aid.

The 37-year-old said: "It appeared that the motorcyclist hit the first car head on. I've done some first aid training so I went to help but it was clear the person was very badly injured.

"While I was giving first aid, a doctor who was also driving nearby, stopped to help. I'm very sorry to hear the person later died."

Police confirmed that the man was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

The police are now investigating the cause of the accident. Anyone with information can call police on 101.