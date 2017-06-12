Jeff's unbelievable challenge comes to Burnley

Blustery Burnley weather didn't deter sports broadcasting legend Jeff Stelling when he arrived in town for the 11th of his 15 marathon walks for charity.

The irrepressible Soccer Saturday host is walking 15 marathons in 15 days to raise money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK, and on Monday set off from Turf Moor with a little help from friends including Clarets manager Sean Dyche and former chairman Barry Kilby.

Jeff Stelling is joined by former BFC chairman Barry Kilby and friends at Turf Moor

Typical East Lancashire June conditions of blustery wind and rain didn't dampen Jeff's spirits on the 11th leg of his challenge, March for Men, taking him from Burnley to Premier League new boys Huddersfield.

He said: "The weather isn't the best, but it was worse in Stoke where the rain was sweeping down and we had gale force winds. The weather here in Burnley's been pleasant in comparison.

"The response from the public on the street everywhere has been fantastic. I'd only been walking a few minutes here when a bloke shoved 25 quid in my pocket.

"It's not just about raising money though. Raising awareness in men to get themselves checked out is just as important. The money is a nice side-product and will help fund better diagnostic equipment and research."

Jeff, who admitted to having a soft spot for Burnley, found stellar support from former Clarets chairman Barry Kilby, who himself is raising money and awareness of prostate cancer with his own appeal.

The presenter added: "Barry has been fantastic for Prostate Cancer UK. His initiatives to get fans screened are what it's all about. The gaffer, Sean Dyche, also joined us on part of the walk, just back from his holiday and onyl having had three hours sleep."

Clocking in at 400 miles, Jeff’s journey will ultimately see him visit more than 40 football clubs, heading up the west of England via Bristol and Stoke and through the northern footballing hotbeds of Merseyside and Manchester, before cutting across the country and ending at the home of Newcastle United.

Of course, his boyhood club, Hartlepool United will be en route and he will also start the final day at Durham County Cricket Club.