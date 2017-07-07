In pictures: Festival queen Lindsay set to bring the world to your doorstep

Globetrotter Lindsay Atkinson has almost covered the four corners of the world.... but for her there is no place like home.

And although she has lived in London for the past eight years, Lindsay loves coming home to Burnley, the town where she grew up and where her heart belongs.

Festival guru Lindsay Atkinson gets up close and personal with a cheetah in Namibia.

Her parents, Clive and Susan Atkinson still live in Harle Syke, where Lindsay is a regular visitor meeting up with family and friends.

Now the seasoned traveller has realised her dream of sharing her experiences of everything she has seen in a brand new festival that she has organised single-handedly.

Atlas Festival is a celebration of music, food, drinks, and entertainment from around the world.

Visitors will be able to explore several countries with over 60 different classes, workshops, musicians, performers, inspirational speakers, outdoor activities and films.

Featuring world music, pop, rock, drum ‘n’ bass, indie, hip hop, rap, techno, r‘n’b, dance, electronic, just to name a few genres, Lindsay wanted to concentrate on offering festival goers the opportunity to experiences you get while travelling, the good and the crazy to the totally different.

Events such as the Thai Full Moon Party, LA Rooftop Club, Moroccan Souk, The World Stage, Workshops, First Class Lounge and The Atlas Backpackers will give festival goers the chance to experience parts of the world they have always wanted to visit without leaving the UK.

The festival takes place at Scampston Hall Parkland in North Yorkshire from Friday to Monday, July 28th to 31st.

It has taken months of meticulous planning by Lindsay, a former pupil of Briercliffe Primary and Habergham High schools, after she set up her own events company, Floor 3 Events, last year.

It was a dream come true for 31-year-old Lindsay, but not after plenty of blood, sweat and tears.

She said: "I spent months saving up to launch the company and thanks to support and help from my parents the dream became a reality.

"Organising the festival has been a real challenge with a lot of ups and downs and we are still not there yet."

In between her travels Birmingham University graduate Lindsay has served her time in preparation for becoming a festival director.

She has worked at some of the UK's most high profile events and centres in the UK including Henley Regatta, Royal Ascot, Farnborough Airshow, Victorious Festival and Chelsea Flower Show.

After starting from nothing thousands are expected to descend on Atlas that has featured in the What's On national festival guide and various websites.

*The Burnley Express is offering you a chance to win tickets for the Atlas Festival. The prize package, worth £215, includes four tickets and a car park pass.

To be in with a chance of winning answer the following question: Name one of the events that will feature at the Atlas Festival.

Email your entry to sue.plunkett@jpress.co.uk by no later than Friday, July 21st.