Hospitals come together to remember Manchester bombing victims

NHS staff at Burnley General and the Royal Blackburn teaching hospitals attended two special remembrance services to pay their respects to the victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The two services, in the chapels at Burnley General and Royal Blackburn hospitals, were organised and delivered jointly by the hospital’s three chaplains - Church of England chaplain Rev. David Anderson, Muslim chaplain Imam Fazal Hassan and Roman Catholic chaplain Father Frankie Mulgrew.

“Both services were very well attended,” said Fazal Hassan. “At Blackburn, the chapel was completely full with staff standing at the back and on the sides. We had a good mix of people both from the Christian and Muslim faiths.”

At the Royal Blackburn Hospital, the service began with a welcome by Rev. Anderson, followed by an introduction and a few words of support and feelings of condolences by the hospital imam.

Rev. Anderson then read an opening prayer followed by a reading from the holy bible from Father Mulgrew and a short reading from the holy quran.

In memory of the 22 men, women and children who were killed in the attack, 22 people were invited to light candles on the chapel’s altar. This was followed by a moment of silence as a mark of respect and the service ended with a joint prayer read out collectively by all three chaplains.