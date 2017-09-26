Prostate cancer testing day at the Turf

The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal will host another prostate cancer testing day at Turf Moor on Saturday, in conjunction with the East Lancashire Prostate Cancer Support Group.



Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, a prostate cancer testing session will be held at Turf Moor for men over 50, or 45 if cancer is prevalent in their family, at a subsidised cost of £5.

This deadly disease affects one in eight men in the UK and 40% of those cases will be diagnosed at a late stage. One of the best ways to detect prostate cancer early is through screening, including the PSA test.

The PSA test is a blood test that measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in a man’s blood, and is a quick and useful way of identifying those men who may be at risk of having prostate cancer.

One of the men who received an abnormal result following one of the Appeal’s testing events last year was Burnley FC’s PA announcer, Ian Bannister. He said: “I went along to Turf Moor expecting to get the all-clear.

“Within three weeks, however, I had a diagnosis of early stage prostate cancer. Had I not attended the session, it may not have been detected until it was at a more advanced stage. I feel that early diagnosis is undoubtedly a benefit to many men.”

For those of you that attended the Appeal’s testing events last year, we recommended that you 'know your score' and come and take the test again to compare to your previous results and determine that your PSA level has not increased.

Should you be attending a testing event for the first time, a team of professional nurses and volunteers from the East Lancashire Prostate Cancer Support Group will be on hand to guide you through the screening process.

So, on Saturday, come and be tested. Detect early, survive longer and you could add years to your life.

For more information about the upcoming testing day, check out the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal’s Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/BKPCA