Annette bids farewell to community midwifery

A much-loved and respected Ribble Valley midwife who has delivered more than 1,000 babies throughout her 37-year career has taken early retirement from full time duties.

Annette Dugdale, of Chatburn, began her nursing career at Airedale Hospital in 1982, where she became an SRN, before moving on to Blackburn Royal Infirmary to work on the Intensive Care Unit.

She undertook midwifery training at the old Queens Park Hospital in Blackburn from 1984 to 1986 and was promoted to a midwifery sister in 1988.

A well-known face to most families in the Ribble Valley, Annette is known not only for her professional skills but also for her after care and the honest, caring and supportive approach she has used to help hundreds of new mothers.

Annette has also been a valued colleague to many. Linda Underwood, Practice Manager at Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, said: “Annette is a dedicated midwife, devoted to her profession and to the families she has supported over the years.

“She has been a wonderful asset and a much loved and valued colleague and friend to the Ribblesdale practice teams, sharing her knowledge, enthusiasm and sense of fun.

“She will be greatly missed by all of us and we wish her well in whatever the future holds.”

Annette, who will continue with her work as a perineal specialist at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre and will also work part time as a midwife at the Blackburn Birthing Centre, said: “I still absolutely love the job and have especially enjoyed being a part of community nursing over the last 17 years.

“It’s time for a better work-life balance, but I will really will miss working at Clitheroe Health Centre and the women and their families in the Ribble Valley. The one thing I won’t miss is driving around in the winter weather!”