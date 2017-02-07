Former pupils of Ribblesdale High invited to school get-together

Did you attend Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe?

This year the Queens Road-based school celebrates its 85th anniversary and is inviting all past pupils, staff and associates to a grand reunion to celebrate the success and achievements of the school.

The ex-students can enjoy a trip down memory lane where they can have a good laugh catching up and remembering the good times.

A spokesman for the school said: “In 1932 Ribblesdale High School opened its doors and the young people of Clitheroe walked in and started what became the Foundation of Success.

“It is now our opportunity to celebrate that success and we are opening our doors again to all past pupils, staff and associates to invite you to celebrate what we have achieved so far.”

The reunion will take place in September at the school. Anyone wishing to attend should register their interest at the school’s dedicated Facebook page by logging onto www.facebook.com/Ribblesdale85/