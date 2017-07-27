Driver's lucky escape after sports car crashes into tree

Have your say

A sports car driver had a narrow escape when he crashed into a tree in yesterday's torrential weather conditions.

The TVR Griffith Classic sports car overturned after crashing into the tree in Wiswell Lane, Whalley, at 4pm.

Three fire engines from Padiham, Hyndburn and Great Harwood raced to the scene as the impact of the collision left the male driver trapped inside the open topped vehicle.

Firefighters removed a door of the car and paramedics used a spinal board to lift the man out.

Fortunately he had not suffered any serious injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution