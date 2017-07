Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 68-year-old man who has gone missing from his home in Bolton-by-Bowland.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Peter Nolan (68) has gone missing from his home address in Bolton-by-Bowland. He is a white male, 5ft 10ins., with grey curly hair, wearing a brown tilly style walking hat, navy tracksuit and black trainers.

"If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting log 1518."