Sunny day at surgery after travel company’s donation

A Burnley GP practice can now offer vital heart monitoring to patients thanks to a generous donation from Althams Travel.

Thursby Surgery received £2,872 from Althams managing director Mr Eddie Starkie to pay for a 24 hour ECG machine.

The machine will avoid the need for hospital referrals, save time for patients and enable more efficient diagnosis of any potential significant abnormalities in heart rhythm.

Dr David Bailey, senior partner at Thursby Surgery, said: “We are very grateful for Mr Starkie’s donation and for his continued support which is very appreciated.”