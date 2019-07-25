VIP joining The Grand Choir for special Clitheroe concert

The Grand Choir will be joined by Blackburn Mezzo-Soprano Vicky Little for a very special concert at the Grand Theatre on Saturday.

The show, in aid of the Light Music Society, includes vocal arrangements of Elizabethan Serenade, Roses of Picardy, Blue Tango, and even the mighty Dam Busters theme tune.

Special guest Vicky Little has performed with church, choral groups and brass bands, taking part in concerts and competitions, as both a brass and vocal soloist.

The Grand choir is a mixed male and female ensemble, singing songs from musicals to pop music.

Having recorded with the New York Tourists, Blake and Tenors Unlimited, their Christmas concert at the Grand is always a hugely popular celebration during the festive season.

Last year, the Choir staged their own peace festival as a tribute to the fallen in the Great War.

Cards, CDs, and other merchandise will be on sale at the show.

The concert begins at 7.30pm with doors at 7pm.

Tickets £7.50, £5.00, concessions.