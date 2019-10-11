Tyneside’s favourite band brings folk music and eclectic blues roots to the Grand

Legendary rock-folk band from Newcastle upon Tyne will bring their pioneering sound to the Grand, Clitheroe, on Friday, November 29th.

Lindisfarne emerged from Tyneside in the 1970s and quickly carved out a unique place for themselves in British rock-folk music.

Named after the small island off the coast of Northumberland, the band became a very popular act on the college circuit, playing what was known as “good time” music, singalong numbers resembling, or directly derived from, pub songs.

They released their debut album, Nicely Out of Tune, in 1970 and established their mixture of bright harmony and up tempo folk rock, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots.

Promoters said: “Lindisfarne’s unforgettable songs, powerful live performances and unpretentious style led to worldwide success and an enviable reputation as festival favourites.

“The annual Christmas concerts they presented in their native Newcastle became the stuff of legend.”

Rod Clements (vocals, mandolin, fiddle, guitars) who formed the band together with English singer and song-writer Alan Hull, said: “Everybody in Lindisfarne is really looking forward to the gig at Clitheroe Grand in November.

“We were there for the Clitheroe Folk Festival some years ago.

“Now that the band is also enjoying a new lease of life, we can’t wait to come back and play there.”

The original band finally called it a day in 2003, but now Lindisfarne are back with a classic five-piece line up of long-time members fronted by original founder-member Rod, and Alan’s son-in-law Dave Hull-Denholm (vocals, guitars).

Lindisfarne at The Grand, Clitheroe, on Friday, November 29th. Tickets on www.thegrandvenue.co.uk