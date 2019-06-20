This Clitheroe band is making a dazzling return to Beat-Herder

You can almost feel the growing anticipation as Clitheroe’s Good Foxy prepare for their prized Saturday slot on the Factory stage at next month’s Beat-Herder festival.

Good Foxy’s dazzling set in the sun-baked fields of Dockber Farm a year ago earned the Clitheroe band fresh plaudits.

The Factory stage at Beat-Herder.

And now they are poised for another homecoming at Lancashire’s award-winning festival in the heart of the Ribble Valley.



“The Beat-Herder lads said our show attracted the biggest crowd of the weekend at that venue, so it is a great honour to be asked back again,” said front man George Banks.



“It was our best gig at Beat-Herder, something just clicked.

“Our friends and family were there, and it felt like a lovely, warm celebration.



“Our ambition is to play the main stage at Beat-Herder next year.”



He added: “I can’t believe a place that, generating so much love and happiness, is only five minutes from my front door.



“And when I saw one of my old teachers raving like crazy in a forest you know they’ve got the blend right because Beat- Herder is for everybody.”



Good Foxy have enjoyed a rollercoaster ride since they won a local talent contest in 2016, shortly after their first gig at the Kings Arms in the town.



Now there’s a new album on the launching pad, a follow up to their acclaimed debut LP, Beneath the Weeping Sky.

“We are playing so well right now, we just need that little break to make it to the next level.



“I’m sure we are barking up the right tree, we’ve got some great songs and we’ve always been quite an eclectic band.”



Good Foxy give a knowing nod to Led Zeppelin, Cream and The Doors, but they have always promised to deliver something extra special and stamped their own identity on their music with an iron fist.



“We’d be quite a catch if somebody signed us,” added George.



“We just need a person to put the wheels in motion, somebody who is honest and that we can trust to give us that longevity.



“We’ve had a few people interested in promoting us, but they weren’t right.



“We were teenagers when we got together and it seems like we’ve been around for ages, but I’m only 23 and time is on our side.”



Good Foxy recorded their latest work at the Grand Theatre studio, assisted by the band’s bassist Elliot Dryden who works at the venue.



“It does sound incredible, and maybe our sound is not as heavy now, just a bit more radio friendly.”



Beat-Herder, July 12-14th, will welcome headliners Rudimental, Groove Armada and Sister Sledge.