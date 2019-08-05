The end of the world is nigh... and you can see it in Preston

But for the less dramatic there are still plenty of other events happening across the region.

FREE: Band at the End of the World, Preston, Saturday, August 10

Keep your eyes on the sky as Blackpool Air Show returns

These idiots are convinced that the inevitable end of the world is upon us, maybe today, maybe right here, maybe right now! Welcome Ramshacklicious’ “Band at the End of the World!”, dressed in punk marching band attire and driving their home made, flaming and smoking battle-church, they exist within their very own miniature apocalyptic microclimate. Catch them at the Market Square in Preston, with show times at 1.10pm and 3pm. Show is approximately 50 minutes long.

FREE: Blackpool Air Show, Blackpool, Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11

This summer, Blackpool Air Show returns to Blackpool Promenade with two days of fantastic programme of aerial entertainment. Some of the world’s finest military and civilian aircraft will be in town. The programme will be headlined by the Breitling Jet Team who will perform over the Blackpool seafront on both days of the free weekend event. To complement the aerial programme, there will be plenty to see and do on the ground with a wide range of stalls, attractions and more, Runs from 1.30pm until 4.30pm both days.

FREE: Barnoldswick Beach, Barnoldswick, from Saturday, August 10 until Friday, August 30

There's a walk to suit everyone during Pendle Walking Festival

Barnoldswick Town Square will once again become the venue for Britain’s best inland beach; Barnoldswick’s Golden Mile. As well as the sand itself, there are Donkey Days with donkey rides, and a surf simulator. Treasure Trails take families around Barnoldswick’s town centre with Barlick Gold Pirate Treasure to be dug for at the end of the trail. A crafty corner gives kids the chance to be creative, with lots of hands on activity. Open from 10am until 4pm.

FREE: Clitheroe Food Festival, Clitheroe, Saturday, August 10

Hosting a huge selection of delicious local produce and culinary talent, Clitheroe Food Festival is known for its dedication to all things Lancashire, and the organisers take great care to keep it that way. With over 100 exhibitors offering a heavenly array of food, from smoked salmon and hog roast to scrumptious pies and locally reared beef to delicious ice cream, there is something to tempt everybody. There’s also a host of local music talent and family friendly activities. Open from 9am until 4.30pm.

FREE: Pendle Walking Festival, various venues around Pendle, from Saturday, August 10 to Sunday, August 18

Helmshore Mills Textile Museum is the venue for the Summer Saturday Science Club

Head for the hills and join walk leaders for one of the UK’s biggest free walking festivals. There will be guided walks every day to suit walkers of all abilities, ranging from easy walks of a couple of miles to fantastic challenge walks like The Pendle Way. There are so many great walks on offer, so why not head out in the fresh air and join in? For a full walks programme visit the website at http://www.visitpendle.com/whats-on/festivals/pendle-walking-festival

PAID: Summer Saturday Science Club, Rossendale, Saturday, August 10

Take the kids along to Helmshore Mills Textile Museum’s fun filled and educational Summer Saturday Science Club mornings. Crazy chemical reactions, electrifying electrical circuits, the wonderful power of water, and the science of pee are all covered over the course of four Saturdays. It’s free, but a parent or guardian is required to stay with each child during the sessions. Pre-booking is essential as places are limited. Call 01706 226459 or email helmshoremuseum@lancashire.gov.uk to book.

PAID: Wild Families: Gruffalo, Samlesbury, Saturday, August 10

Head to Avenham and Miller parks for Classics in the Park

Do you believe in the Gruffalo? Use your senses to track down the Gruffalo and discover the woodland creatures on the way. Wild Families activities at Brockholes Nature Reserve are designed to get the whole family outside and working together. Children must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Under twos are free but must book a ticket. Dress for the weather conditions wearing sturdy footwear. Meet at the Activity Room on our floating Visitor Village. Car parking charges apply. Ticket prices vary. Visit https://www.brockholes.org for more information.

PAID: Blackpool Ghost Walks, Blackpool, Saturday, August 10

Join The Victorian Ghost Hunter (Haunted Blackpool author Stephen Mercer) on a Blackpool Ghost Walk (the “No. 1 Tour in Blackpool” for four consecutive years TripAdvisor) as he guides you to some of Blackpool’s most famous, and most haunted, locations to hear of his (dearly departed) friends; the spectres, the phantoms, the ghosts! The 2019 spooky strolls feature new tales of terror and stories of the supernatural, along with a few old favourites. Don’t miss this amazing tour. Book today...

FREE: Classics in the Park, Preston, Saturday, August 10

The perfect day out for classic car and motorbike enthusiasts... Do you have a passion for classic cars or motorbikes? Head down to Miller Park in Preston for a wide display of classic vehicles that’ll have you in awe. Organised by the Friends of Avenham & Miller Parks group, there will be a variety of cars and motorbikes on show and entry is free. Runs from 11am until 4pm. You may have caught a preview of this show earlier in the month on the Flag Market. For more information call 07944 253178.

FREE: St Annes International Kite Festival, St Annes, from Friday, August 9 until Sunday, August 11

Try your hand at Nalbinding at the Harris Museum

St Annes International Kite Festival is back for 2019. The seafront will be awash with colour as fabulous display kites take to the air on the beach adjacent to the pier. Plus entertainment, stalls, fun fair rides, bouncy castles, donkey rides and loads more. A great big free family event, with kites of all shapes and sizes from all over the world. Runs from 11am until 5pm, with a night time illuminated flying extravaganza with fireworks on Friday. Visit www.visitstannes.info

PAID: Nalbinding Workshop, Preston, Saturday, August 10

This beginners workshop with textile artist Caroline Finnegan will teach you the ancient craft of Nalbinding. Nalbinding uses long lengths of yarn and a single needle to repeat a continuous stitch, creating a set form, such as a hat, socks or mittens. The difference with nalbinding and knitting or crochet is that nalbinding does not fall apart when cut; it is a solid piece of textile. The suggested age for this workshop is seven years and over. It takes place on Saturday at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery. Booking is essential and tickets are £2. Takes place at 11am and 1pm.

FREE: Captive, Preston, Saturday, August 10

Don’t miss this captivating performance... Four dancers perform this exciting fusion of dance, acrobatics and aerial work inside a large cage. Trapped, disorientated and shaken, the performers use their skill and instinct to survive in an emotionally charged environment. See it on Preston’s Flag Market on Saturday at 12.3pm and 2.30pm.

FREE: Historical Walk, Preston, Sunday, August 11

Dr David Hunt, of South Ribble Museum and Art Gallery is hosting a circular history walk about the discovery of the Cuerdale Hoard. The walk will commence at 2pm on Sunday and conclude at about 4pm, after which there will be a barbecue at St Leonard’s Church in Walton-le-Dale. The walk has been organised by The Friends of the Church of St Leonard and donations to the Stained Glass Restoration Fund will be gratefully received. The Cuerdale Hoard is a hoard of more than 8,600 items, including silver coins, English and Carolingian jewellery, hacksilver and ingots.

FREE: Makers Market, Preston, Saturday, August 10

Food, drink, and creativity... The Makers Market events have a loyal following, with thousands of visitors heading to markets across the north west. With local stalls featuring creators, makers, designers, producers, bakers, musicians, and more, they are a great opportunity to grab something unique. The market is a food, drink, creative, and musical event taking place on the second Saturday of every month, on Preston’s Flag Market from 10am until 4pm.

PAID: The Plungington Gin Festival, Preston, from Friday, August 9 until Sunday, August 11

The Plungington Hotel Gin Festival, hosted by Plau Gin & Beer House, returns this weekend. This year they’re teaming up with local, artisan and small-batch distillers to bring you gin that is hard to find on the high-street or in your favourite bars. Features over 100 different gins each with a perfect serve. Hosted within the secret Victorian walled garden at The Plungington Hotel.