Olympic success and forthcoming documentary are not just a pipe dream for Clitheroe skateboarders

Millions watched skateboard sensation Sky Brown become Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist in Tokyo.

Not only did the 13-year-old’s dazzling performance earn a bronze medal, it has helped inspire youngsters at Clitheroe’s Skate Park, operated and managed by the Grand.

“Sky Brown doing so well at the Olympics will encourage a lot of people to take up skateboarding - it is a terrific lift for our sport,” said 14-year-old Alex Warner who attends St Augustine’s School, Billington.

Youngsters at Clitheroe Skatepark

“Skateboarding is a pretty cool sport to be involved in - and Clitheroe Skatepark is a brilliant place to meet new friends. I would encourage anybody to give it a go because skateboarding is a great buzz.”

And now, Clitheroe-born film maker Broden Salmon is creating a documentary about Clitheroe’s skatepark.

As a result, skaters, bladers and BMX riders will have the chance to show off their skills on the silver screen.

Grand spokesman Dave Thornber said: “Filming tricks and posting them on social media is a big part of the skateboard and BMX scene.

Alex Melling

“So, Broden will be hosting, editing and filming workshops, giving the riders advice on how to get the best angles for filming on their camera ‘phones before they post it on-line.

“We will then be asking youngsters from the skatepark to record a music track, representing the sound of the skatepark and that will be used in the documentary along with film footage of the riders.”

The project has been funded through the Community Foundation for Lancashire.

Alex Melling, who is studying Classics at Oxford University, says he skates three or four times a week at the park in the castle grounds.

Alex Warner

The 21-year-old said: “There’s a great sense of community here and the riders are always very helpful to each other, swapping advice on new tricks and technical ability.

“I moved to the Ribble Valley a year ago and the skatepark has become my second home in the summer.

“There are some really skilful skaters and the input from the Grand is very good because they are so involved.”

Brown’s success is adding to what has been a great year for the sport.

And with Charlotte Worthington winning BMX gold with her history-making back-flip, Ribble Valley kids are also flocking to the skatepark on their BMX bikes.