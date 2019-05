A traditional May Queen Festival will takes to the streets of the Hodder Valley.

It will take place on Sunday at 12-30pm at St Andrew's Church, Slaidburn, starting with a church service.

A procession will follow, with the Slaidburn Silver Band leading the retiring and new May Queens and their retinues through the entire village.

They will finish at Slaidburn Village Hall and Green for the crowning of the new May Queen. Races, games and refreshments will then be enjoyed.

Free entry for all.