Here is a list of things to do on a rainy day in Lancashire

These include: Time Trapped, in Manchester Road, Escape Reality, in Aqueduct Street, both Preston; Clue HQ, Whyndyke Farm, Blackpool; Escape Room Centre, in Church Street, Blackpool; Blackpool Dungeon; Lancaster Escape, North Road; Caged at Sanctuary, in Cow Lane, Burnley.
3. Trampline parks, Preston and Blackpool and Morecambe
Places to try: Energi Trampline Park, in Queens Retail Park, Preston; Flipout, Mercer Street, Preston; Wacky World Inflatable Park, Campbell Street, Preston; Ascent, Cornford Road, Blackpool; Jump Rush, in Northumberland Street, Morecambe.
Astley Hall Museum and Art Gallery, in Astley Park, will take visitors back to the Tudor and early Stuart period. 'Within the historic house in the museum and art gallery. The current exhibition is The Way of All Flesh, by Jamie Frost. Free entry