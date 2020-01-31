Here are five of the best crafty workshops in Lancashire

The Golden Ball, Liverpool Road, Longton, Preston'Each month The Golden Ball at Longton brings a local craft expert to help you with your crafting skills or to teach you something new.'The mornings run Sunday mornings 10am - 12 noon (unless otherwise stated), with free tea and coffee.'No prepayment needed (unless otherwise stated), they only need your name for guestlist places.'The next two workshops are Painting with dots, Sunday, February 9; Learning to crochet on Saturday, February 29.'Visit www.golden-ball.co.uk/craft-workshops to check out what craft mornings are running and to book email info@golden-ball.co.uk

