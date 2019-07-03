Enjoy a vibrant celebration of South Asian culture with Preston Mela

And then head out to one of these others events taking place across the region over the coming days.

FREE: Preston Mela, Preston, Saturday, July 6

Preston Mela is a vibrant celebration of South Asian culture... Witness the Flag Market and Preston Markets come alive with the sounds of modern and traditional music. Dance and entertainment from around the world will take place, alongside a strong community element featuring performances from local musicians and dance groups. There will also be aromatic South Asian cuisine for you to sample and enjoy. Runs from 11am until 4pm. For more information visit http://prestoncitymela.co.uk/

PAID: Puttin’ on the Ritz, Blackpool, Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6

Direct from London’s West End comes the all singing, all dancing production of Puttin’ On The Ritz, featuring the music of George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter. Welcome to Puttin’ on the Ritz, the spectacular stage production that features the most famous songs of the golden age of Hollywood – live on stage. Curtain up is 7.30pm (Friday) and 2pm and 7.30pm (Saturday). Ticket prices from £28.50. It’s at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool. Visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/puttin-on-the-ritz/ to book your tickets.

PAID: Bat and Barn Owl Nights, Ormskirk, Saturday, July 6

Join WWT Martin Mere for a unique chance to visit the reserve with a warden at dusk. First, you’ll help the reserve warden to set a moth trap, checking it before you leave for the night to see what’s been caught. You’ll then walk around some of the reserve, firstly looking for barn owls at dusk before searching for bats when it becomes dark. The reserve warden will talk to you about tracking, recording and identifying bats. The event starts at 9pm prompt, with the three mile walk. Tickets £16. This ticket does not include admission to Martin Mere. This is a separate evening event once the centre has closed.

FREE: Wordpool Family Day, Blackpool, Saturday, July 6

Join Wordpool for an out of this world experience… The Wordpool Family day is back, celebrating 50 years since the first moon landing with a rocket load of space storytelling, performances and activities. Meet alien visitors The Roswells as they experience the Great British holiday, join the Space Rebel Princess as she boldly goes where no princess has gone before, and don’t forget to bring a packed lunch as they celebrate national ‘Have a Field Day’. Takes place on Stanley Park from 12pm until 4pm.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, July 7

It’s the first Sunday of the month and that can only mean one thing... jazz at the Ferret with Free Parking. As usual the line-up features Harold Salisbury on saxes, Norm Helm on bass, Paul Burgess on drums and Keith Ashcroft on guitar. Doors open at 8.30pm, with music starting at 9pm. Be sure to arrive early to grab a seat as this popular gig is always busy. Admission is just £3. For more information visit the Ferret’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FerretPreston/ or call the pub on 01772 200017.

PAID: Goosnargh & Longridge Agricultural Show, Longridge, Saturday, July 6

The Goosnargh and Longridge show is a celebration of farming, food and rural living which takes place on the Longridge Showground at Longridge. They have classes for cattle, sheep, heavy horses, vintage machinery, horticulture, handicraft and a junior section. They also have a large light horse section and dog show. There will be a number of craft stands and local producers exhibiting also with many other attractions. Book at https://www.glashow.org.uk/

FREE: National Meadow Day, Slaidburn, Saturday, July 6

National Meadow Day at Bell Sykes Farm, Slaidburn offers a fantastic chance to spend time at Lancashire’s amazing Coronation Meadows. Enjoy guided walks, traditional hay making techniques, meadow plants and wildlife and craft demonstrations. As part of Festival Bowland 2019. The event runs from 10am until 4pm. Visitors are requested to park in the village pay and display car park and take the signed path up to the farm. For further information call 01200 448000.

FREE: Wyre Estuary Country Park Open Day, Thornton, Saturday, July 6

The award winning Wyre Estuary Country Park is situated on the banks of the River Wyre and its network of paths lead visitors through a variety of estuary and riverside views. Includes a cafe and children’s natural play area. So why not join them for a fun day with displays and activities for all the family at their annual open day. Entry is free, though individual prices will apply to certain activities. Event is tramper, wheelchair and pushchair accessible. Dogs on leads are welcome. Runs from 11am until 4pm. Call 07976 650803 for more details.

PAID: Classic Car Rally, Carnforth, Sunday, July 7

Home to the legendary Gillow furniture making family, Carnforth’s Leighton Hall, usually famed for woodturning rather than wheel spinning, is celebrating hosting one of the most beautifully staged shows in the classic car calendar for two rip roaring decades. Set against the backdrop of the Lake District fells, on Saturday 7th July over 500 classic cars, motorcycles, vans, 4x4s and military vehicles will be roaring through the park. Admission is £7 per adult and £2.50 for children.

PAID: The Tempest, Lytham, Sunday, July 7

Open air touring specialists Illyria bring Ariel, Prospero, Caliban and Miranda to the open air stage of Lytham Hall in an exciting and dramatic performance. Shakespeare for the 21st century. Bring your own seating and suitable clothing. - Free parking is available close to the arena. A licensed bar and refeshments will also be on offer. Gates open at 5pm for a 6pm start. Tickets are £14 for adults; £11 for seniors and students; and £5 for schoolchildren aged five to 18. To book tickets visit https://www.lythamhall.org.uk/

FREE: Litcraft, Skelmersdale, Saturday, July 6

Minecraft arrives at Skelmersdale Library starting on Saturday, at 12.30pm until 2pm for four weeks. If you enjoy building worlds in Minecraft, then go along to Litcraft club to explore the magic of “Kensuke’s Kingdom” through the world of Minecraft. Work with family or friends to complete new challenges each week, based on chapters of the book. Litcraft uses the popular Minecraft gaming platform to build accurate scale models of maps from classic works of literature. Admission free but advanced booking required - call 0300 123 6703.

FREE: Preston Fire and Ambulance Station Open Day, Preston, Sunday, July 7

Preston Fire and Ambulance Station Open Day is back for 2019. This free event raises funds for the Firefighters Charity and Northwest Air Ambulance. Expect live fire safety demonstrations and displays as well as public safety and life-saving demonstrations. Plus fairground rides, vintage vehicles, and birds of prey. From 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Social Dog Walk, Chorley, Saturday, July 6

A social dog walk suitable for all ages and ability is taking place on Saturday. People with limited walking ability or wheelchair users can also enjoy this walk, to be held in Chorley’s Astley Park for up to one hour. There are lots of benches along the route to rest weary paws, plus an opportunity at the end to enjoy a chat in the cafe, with dog friendly seats in the courtyard. A £2 donation is requested which will be given to Saving Saints Rescue UK a registered UK charity. People in financial hardship are welcome to participate without a donation. Runs from 10am until 11.30am.

PAID: Hutton Open Gardens, Hutton, Sunday, July 7

As part of the National Gardens Scheme a number of gardens will be open for viewing from 12pm until 4pm on Sunday. Gardens that will be open are 1, 2, 5 and 10 Tolsey Drive, and 107 Liverpool Road, Hutton. The event is to raise funds for The Carer’s Trust; Helping People in Horticulture; Hospice UK; Kids; Marie Curie Foundation; Macmillan Cancer Support; Perennial, Helping People in Horticulture; Treloars – Enabling Education. Combined entry is £5, children free.

FREE: Touch the Pearl, Blackpool, Sunday, July 7

The weather is set to be good on Sunday, so why not head to the bandstand in Blackpool’s Stanley Park for an open air gig from Touch the Pearl and friends. The band will be on stage from 1pm until 4.30pm. Also on Stanley Park on Sunday is the Motorcycle Show, from 11am until 4pm. The bike show is organised by the Motorcycle Action Group. Admission is free.

