Coca-Cola Christmas Truck: Here's where you can see it near you ...

Now in its ninth year of bringing festive joy to people across the UK, the Coca‑Cola Christmas Truck Tour returns in 2019 with new locations and a very special partner: Crisis, the national homelessness charity.

The 2019 tour will kick off on 15 November and visit 19 locations nationwide, before making its final stop in London on 15 December.

Visit the truck in a glittering winter wonderland setting and enjoy festive photo moments – and a 150ml Coca‑Cola zero sugar to help you get in the Christmas spirit. Not only that, when the Christmas Truck stops at Asda and Sainsbury’s stores, you’ll be able to visit the truck and buy a pack of 250ml glass bottles of Coca‑Cola personalised with your name.

Here's where the truck will be and when, including two stops at Manchester and one at Liverpool ...

Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November: 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh EH15 3RD (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 15th and Saturday 16th November: 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff CF10 2ER (Open 11:30am-6:30pm)

Tuesday 19th November: Asda, Creechbarrow Rd, Taunton TA1 2AN (Open 12-7pm)

Holidays are coming with the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour

Thursday 21st November: Asda Boldon, North Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne, Boldon Colliery NE35 9AR (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November: White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LU (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd November: Cribbs Causeway, Bristol, BS34 5DG (Open 12-7pm)

Wednesday 27th November: Asda, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 6AR (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November: Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth, PO15 7PD (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 29th and Saturday 30th November: Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA (Open 12-7pm)

Monday 2nd December: Asda Eastlands, Manchester, M11 4BD (Open 12-7pm)

Tuesday 3rd December: Asda, Leyton Mill, London, E10 5NH (Open 12-7pm)

Wednesday 4th December: Asda, Watford, London, WD24 7RT (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 6th – Saturday 7th December: Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8AA (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 6th – Saturday 7th December: Intu Merry Hill, Dudley, DY5 1QX (Open 12-7pm)

Tuesday 10th December: Sainsbury’s Beckton, London, E6 6JF (Open 12-7pm)

Wednesday 11th December: Sainsbury’s Cricketers Retail Park, Cricketers Way, Basildon, SS13 1SA (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December: Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Liverpool, CH65 9JJ (Open 12-7pm)

Friday 13th and Saturday 14th December: Intu Lakeside, London, RM20 2ZP (Open 12-7pm)

Sunday 15th December: 02 Arena, London, SE10 0DX (12-7pm)