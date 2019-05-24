Chipping Steam Fair celebrates 21st year this weekend

Chipping Steam Fair celebrates a special birthday this year.

Organisers promise that the 21st Green Lane Show field will be a hive of activity for three days this Bank Holiday weekend Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 25,26 and 27).

Entertainments for all age groups at Chipping steam fair

There will be hundreds of vintage vehicles and exhibits, arena entertainment, a gift and crafts fair, competitions, displays and demonstrations with live music and a beer tent.

Proceeds will go to local charities and good causes.

Spokeswoman Heidi Caunce-Berry said: “Once at the show there is literally something for everyone, if you are three or 103, from donkey rides to the digger play pen, tea and scones to burger and chips, funfair to food hall.”

The show was set up by Mary Harrison in 1998. Mary is still at the helm supported by her team of enthusiastic volunteers

Heidi added:”If you’ve never been before then you can expect a combination of sights, sounds and smells that you only really experience here at Chipping Steam Fair. Set in the heart of the Forest of Bowland, aka "the Switzerland of England”, with its stunning 360-degree back drop of rolling fells, woodlands and picture postcard villages it’s one of the UK’s best kept secrets.”

* The show is open from 10am to 5pm. Admission is £10 for adults , £8 for over 12s and senior citizens, free for under 12s.