Things to do (Sept 21 - 23)

The weather may have turned, but there's still some great outdoor and indoor events happening over the coming days:

PAID: Discover The World Of Gin, Lancaster, Friday, September 21

Soprano singer Katy Bradley will sing a varied programme

Join the Lancashire Wine School for an enjoyable evening tasting some high-quality craft gins. During the session you will taste six premium gins to sample the entire flavour spectrum gin has to offer. Whether you like gin with a slice of lemon, lime, cucumber or strawberries they have got it all covered. You will explore each individual gin in its neat form before opening up the flavours further with some good quality tonics. The evening, which takes place at The Storey in Lancaster, costs £35, book online at www.thelancashirewineschool.com

PAID: Walks and Talks, Burscough, daily

If you would like to get up close and personal with some incredible wildlife, there’s a packed schedule of events taking place every day at WWT Martin Mere. In their new Discovery Hide, a guide will be waiting to tell you all about the swans and geese, or you could learn more about the fabulous flamingos with a daily talk. The lively otters will be at play and you can enjoy a relaxing 30-minute guided boat tour around the wetlands. Full details are available on the What’s On board daily at the centre. Also visit www.wwt.org.uk

PAID: Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave, Lancaster, Sunday, September 23

Older kids will loves a spooky night out at Tales For a Dark Forest

A grown up dance music set with bubbles, confetti cannons and balloons at Lancaster University's Nuffield Theatre. There’s crafts, play dough, a baby chill area, free glowsticks and transfer tattoos. Stalls for sweet treats, face painting and a licensed bar for the grown-ups. Taking place at 2pm until 4.30pm, the rave is aimed at ages zero to eight, but all are welcome. The theme is ‘Over and Under the Sea’ with optional fancy dress. Tickets are £8.50, children £6.50 and pre-walkers free. See www.bigfishlittlefishevents.co.uk for further details.

PAID: Autumn Diesel Gala, Bury, Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23

End a fantastic year of events at East Lancashire Railway with the third and final large scale diesel gala of 2018. There will be locomotives from the ELR’s home fleet - plus guests - running passenger services on an all diesel timetable throughout the weekend. Ride behind one of your favourites or take a few photos. Tickets start at £20, children £14, with a 10% discount when you book online at www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk

PAID: Bongo’s Bingo, Preston, Saturday, September 22

Bolton Street Station in Bury is hosting Autumn Diesel Gala

An insane mix of a live show, rave and heads-down game of bingo, Bongo’s Bingo return to Preston Guild Hall this Saturday. There will also be dance-offs, plenty of heckling, audience participation and countless hands-in-the-air anthems. Tickets start at just £6 but are selling fast so get one quick before it’s a full house. Book at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk or call the box office on 01772 804444. For more information on Bongo’s Bingo head to www.bongosbingo.co.uk

PAID: Night at the Movies, Charnock Richard, Saturday, September 22

The stars will be waiting for you at Park Hall Hotel in Charnock Richard this Saturday, so grab the girls and have a night out at the movies. There will be all your favourite songs from chick flick movies - Dirty Dancing, Grease, Fame, Footloose and Flashdance - plus the best of the rest, performed live by our very talented female and male vocalists. Tickets are £29.95, including a four-course meal and dancing until late. For more details call 01257 455000 or see the website www.lavenderhotels.co.uk

PAID: Wigan Casino 45th Soul All Nighter, Blackburn, Saturday, September 22

The whole family can enjoy Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave in Lancaster

The North West’s longest running Soul Night is back at the King George's Hall in Blackburn for a celebration of Wigan Casino’s 45th year. In the ballroom, from 9pm until 6am, there will be original Casino DJs Richard Searling, Dave Evison, Kev Roberts and Chris King, with guests Ginger Taylor, Colin Curtis and more. Downstairs in the Windsor Suite the music continues with Mr M’s 44th anniversary All Nighter including Steve Whittle, Brian Rae and guests. Tickets are £12 in advance online at www.kinggeorgeshall.com

PAID: Tales for a Dark Forest Night, Gisburn Forest, Saturday, September 22

Dare you brave Gisburn Forest in the dark? Make a lantern then follow the forest trail where you will join storyteller Sue Allonby for night-time tales including, The Forbidden Forest, Why the Bat Hangs Upsidedown and The Woodcutters Ghost, amongst others. Great for accompanied children of eight years and over, the event takes place 7.30pm until 9pm. Booking is essential. Tickets cost just £3 per child, adults are free. Call 01200 448000 to book.

PAID: My Mountain Life, Lancaster, Saturday, September 22

The mountaineer of Touching The Void fame will to talk about his life of adventure at The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster. Simon Yates became a household name after he found himself on the remote Siula Grande in Peru in 1985. He was slowly being pulled off the mountain face by his injured partner, Joe Simpson, dangling on the rope 50 metres below. His decision to cut the rope saved both their lives and inspired a book and film. To book tickets, priced from £13, call 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org

FREE: Crafty Vintage, Bolton, Sunday, September 23

Get out and about with the Garstang and the Lancaster Canal Tramper Trek

This Sunday, award-winning Crafty Vintage is all set to take over The Last Drop Village, near Bolton. A fantastic free event with live music, DJs, entertainers, street food and lots of merriment, there will be an eclectic mix of vintage, collectables and contemporary crafts, handpicked from some of the finest makers and creators in the north west. Open from 11am until 5pm. For more details of what else is on on the day, see www.craftyvintage.com

PAID: Katy Bradley Sings Schubert, Preston, Saturday, September 22

KTB Music presents an evening of enchating music from the likes of Schubert, Debussy, Rachmaninoff, Bernstein, Gershwin and Jason Robert Brown, performed by soprano Katy Bradley, and accompanied by Chris Wootton. It’s being held at Our Lady and St Gerard’s Church, Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, near Preston, on Saturday. The concert starts at 7.30pm, and is expected to last until 10pm. Doors open at 7pm. Refreshments will be available at the interval. Tickets are just £7, and can be booked by calling the box office on 01772 933042.

PAID: ALTR 2018, Preston, Saturday, September 22

A first for the city of Preston sees St John’s Minster on Church Street throw open its doors on Saturday for a special night of music from the likes of The Sherlocks, Twisted Wheel, Jordan Allen, The Empire Police (pictured), and Life at the Arcade. The special gig is in conjuction with Live Venue. Doors open 7pm. Tickets: £22.25. Box office: 01772 804444.

PAID: North West Hovercraft Championships, Oswaldtwistle, Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23

The North West branch of The Hovercraft Club of Great Britain welcomes visitors to the penultimate round of the 2018 UK Championship to be held at Magnolls Farm in Oswaldtwistle, near Blackburn. It’s all happening on Saturday from 1pm until 5.30pm, and then Sunday from 11.30am until 4.40pm. Admission is currently £5 per car and passengers on the day. As this is an outdoor event on a farm, suitable clothing is recommended. For more information about this event and hovercrafting in general, visit http://www.hovercraft.org.uk/ or call 07704 083608.

PAID: Motorcycle Hill Climb, Carnforth, Sunday, September 23

The Motorcyle Hill Climb is a challenging ride up a 220 metre undulating inclined track. It makes for an exhilarating day of racing which is suitable for all the family to enjoy. You can also expect trade stands and refreshments on the day. It’s being held on Sunday at Leighton Hall in Carnforth, from 1pm until 5pm. Tickets are £8.50 for adults, and £3.50 for those under the ages of 15. For more information and to book visit www.leightonhallmotorcyclehillclimb.co.uk/

PAID: Garstang and the Lancaster Canal Tramper Trek, Garstang, Saturday, September 22

Join the Wyre rangers on Saturday for a ramble and tramper trek around the countryside close to Garstang and discover its wildlife and landscape. The walk also takes in parts of the Lancaster Canal. Suitable clothing and footwear required. Trampers must be pre-booked. Walk starts at 10.30am from High Street car park in Garstang. Call 01995 602125 to book.

There will be thrills and spills at the Motorcycle Hill Climb