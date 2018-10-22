Things to do (Oct 27 - 28)

There's some spooky events happening, along with some other great activities, over the coming days.

PAID: Ascarium, Blackpool, until Sunday, November 4

Head to Sharoe Green Library for Halloween Spooky Crafts

Take a step into the creepy deep at SEA LIFE Blackpool this Halloween and navigate the Ascarium; an immersive trail which takes you past some of the scariest sea creatures. Until November 4, five potion ingredients will be hidden in various tanks throughout the Ascarium, and guests will need to find them before making their way to the Sea Witch’s lair. Along the way, guests will discover facts about some of the freakiest creatures of the sea, including blob fish, African tiger fish, goblin sharks and barrel eye fish. Book your tickets via www.visitsealife.com/blackpool

PAID: Songs Across the Pond, Preston, Saturday, October 27

Children’s musician, David Gibb has teamed up with three-time children’s Grammy Nominee Brady Rymer from the USA to bring an exciting new family music event - Songs Across the Pond - to Lancashire. The duo will visit Lostock Hall Library at 3.30pm. Tickets are priced at £20 (family of three) or £25 (family of four) with additional tickets £8 or £6. Tickets are available directly from the library staff or by calling 01254 660360. For more information visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk

PAID: Blackpool Gang Show, Blackpool, from Wednesday, October 24 until Saturday, October 27

North of England Rat Society are hosting the Preston Cup Show at Christ Church, Fulwood, Preston

Blackpool District Scout Council present Blackpool Gang Show, an extravaganza of song, dance and comedy performed by Scouts and Guides from across Blackpool. A show for all the family to enjoy, a true variety show including items celebrating summertime, friendship and a spectacular item showcasing songs with the word magic in. Presented at Blackpool Grand Theatre at 7.30pm (Wednesday to Friday); with shows at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday.

PAID: Clip ‘n Climb Preston Halloween Party, Preston, Saturday, October 27

Head to Clip ‘n Climb Preston for their annual Halloween Party. Go in your scary fancy dress and climb the night away. There will be games and prizes for the best fancy dress and prizes to be won in the arena. Price is £13 per person and includes climbing for an hour, a Dropside ticket (height restrictions apply) and nibbles, including their famous handmade pizzas. Limited spaces for this event so book in advance to avoid disappointment. Visit www.clipnclimbpreston.co.uk/ to book.

PAID: Singleton Maze - Family Fright Night and Open Fright Night, Singleton, Friday, October 26 and Saturday, October 27

Hoghton Tower is the perfect place for a Ghost Tour

Singleton Maze at Mount Farm in Singleton are holding two special fright nights for Halloween. On the Friday is it the turn of families. Booking is essential for this. Open from 6pm until late. Then on the Saturday there is an open fight night event that is open to all. No booking required, and admission is £5 per person, with children under three free. A barbecue, pumpkin soup, snacks and drinks will also be available. Don’t forget your torch!

FREE: Halloween Half-term Fun, Fleetwood, until Wednesday, October 31

Half-term is set to be full of skeletons and spooks with Affinity Lancashire’s week of The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed activities. The events will run until – Wednesday, October 31 and will be free. Visitors to the centre can take part in Halloween craft activities including: making spooky slime, haunted Halloween bags and mysterious masks. For more information visit https://affinityoutlets.com/lancashire/event/halloween-half-term-fun-at-affinity-lancashire/

PAID: Watercolour Classes, Preston, Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28

Black History: Researching Your Family History is taking place at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery

Popular tutors, Alan Hudson and Rod Walmsley, return with a new series of watercolour classes. These classes are open to all levels of ability, whether you’re inexperienced at painting, or a developing artist. You will be guided step by step at each stage of the painting process. You will be required to bring your own art materials, details will be given on this at the time of booking. Booking early is recommended, as these classes are very popular. They are at Barton Grange Garden Centre. To book call 01995 642980.

FREE: Accrington Pipe Band, Accrington, Saturday, October 27

Accrington’s famous Pipe band, formed in 1885, will take over the new Town Square for two performances on Saturday. The band has achieved a great deal, not least performing in cities such as Edinburgh and New York. Performances are from 11.30am until 12pm and then 1.30pm until 2pm. For more information about Accrington Pipe Band, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Musician-Band/The-Accrington-Pipe-Band-147779215426021/

FREE: Halloween at Stanley Park, Blackpool, Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28

Halloween celebrations at Blackpool’s Stanley Park include pumpkin carving, pumpkin competition, crafts, games, stalls and a witch-led walk through the haunted park. Runs from 10,30am until 3pm on both days, with different events on each day. Activities are being held at Stanley Park Visitors Centre, and are organised by The Friends of Stanley Park. For more information call 01253 318948 or visit www.friendsofstanleypark.org.uk/

PAID: Illuminations Heritage Walk, Blackpool, Saturday, October 27

Take a tour round Lightworks, the Illuminations depot, with an informative and engaging heritage guide. The guides will introduce you to the rich heritage of the Illuminations and includes: an overview of the history and development of the illuminations; a guided walk around the workshop; and a unique opportunity to view original designs dating back to the 1920s. Tour runs from 11.30am until 1pm. Tickets are £8 for adults and £4 for children. For more details or to book call 01253 478222.

PAID: Sing-along-a Rocky Horror Picture Show, Blackpool, Sunday, October 28

From the producers of the smash hit Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music comes Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror Picture Show, presented at Blackpool Grand Theatre in Sunday. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the campest cult classic of all time and now you can enjoy it like never before. With Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror, you get on-screen lyrics and all the favourite sing-a-long-a features, and it’s never been so much fun. Starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £17.50. To book visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/sing-a-long-a-rocky-horror-picture-show/ or call 01253 290190.

FREE: Halloween Spooky Crafts, Preston, Saturday, October 27

Head to Sharoe Green Library join them for some fun Halloween crafts. Choose from making and decorating a musical screamer, a spooky bookmark or an owl headband. Halloween fancy dress is optional. This free event on Saturday is suitable for children aged between three and 12-years-old, and they must be accompanied by an adult.

FREE: NERS 2* Preston Cup Show, Preston, Saturday, October 27

The next NERS show is the 2* Preston Cup show on Saturday at Christ Church, Victoria Road, Fulwood. Doors will open to exhibitors at 10.15am. Rats should be benched by 10.45am and judging will start at 11am prompt. Non-showing visitors are welcome after 11.30am. This is the North of England Rat Society’s annual cup show with trophies to be won alongside their usual rosettes. NERS rat shows aim to provide a meeting place for rat lovers whether or not they wish to exhibit their rats. For more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/neratsociety/

FREE: Black History: Researching Your Family Tree, Preston, Sunday, October 28

Would you like help in tracing your family’s history if they came to Britain from Africa or the Caribbean? Join Marjorie Morgan, a specialist in this subject, for this two-part session at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery. Starting on Sunday with an introduction to the different sources available for tracing your family history. This event is free, but booking is required. Please book a ticket on https://bit.ly/2xwXWb4 or at the museum shop.

PAID: Ghost Tour at Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Sunday, October 28

Ascend the long drive of reputedly the third most haunted house in Britain where we will be waiting for you ready to serve you a two course meal. Silent torchbearers take you on the ghost tour through the darkened halls of Hoghton Tower. Doors open from 5.30pm on Sunday and food is served at 6pm, followed by the Ghost Tour. Tickets are £32 per person.