Things to do (June 29 to July 1)

Take your pick of these great events as the hot weather continues into the weekend:

PAID: Marie Curie Cancer Walk, Hoghton, Sunday, July 1

Preston's Flag Market will see lots of action with the Armed Forces Day celebrations

Head to Hoghton Tower for a summer afternoon of walking, fundraising, and enjoying the Lancashire scenery. The walk will be approximately three miles in total so perfect for every member of the family, and great for those with greater experience who wish to complete the route a second time. Meet at the Tower between 9.30am and 10.30am and the walk will commence at 10.30am. Tickets: £10 adults; £5 per child (not suitable for under sevens). To book a place visit https://hoghtontower.digitickets.co.uk/category/12172

FREE: Stanley Park 40s Day, Blackpool, Saturday, June 30

As part of Armed Forces Activity Day you can experience the sights and sounds of the 40s with this fun day for all the family in Blackpool’s Stanley Park. Attractions include entry to the model village, water sports, high ropes, old school sports fun, family bowls, live music and more. There will also be a competition for best 1940s dress. The fun runs from 11am until 3pm. The Armed Forces Activity Day is a way to honour all armed forces personnel - past, present and future. Call 01253 478358 for more details.

PAID: Shark Mission, Blackpool, until July 15

Mega Mini Meet is being held at Lytham Hall

Join the Octonauts on a new deep sea adventure at SEA LIFE Blackpool’s Shark Mission event until July 15. CBeebies’ most intrepid ocean explorers will be inviting younger children and their families on a new mission to become honorary recruits of the Octonauts crew – and go on a journey of discovery – with an extra bite! Recruits can follow a trail to find eight mission code letters and claim a special certificate. Shark Mission is included in the usual admission price, with family tickets starting at £13. Book at www.visitsealife.com/blackpool/

PAID: Wild Challenge Family Trail, Silverdale, Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1

Ever wondered where a hedgehog might like to live? Which bird likes to nest in a wigwam? Complete the Giving Nature a Home trail on Saturday to find out about where different creatures call home and how you can make homes for nature in your own garden. Or on Sunday, you could try the Big Wild Sleepout trail. What wildlife can you see or hear at night? Which creatures emerge at dusk or after dark? They are both taking place at RSPB Leighton Moss, Silverdale.

FREE: Free Parking, Preston, Saturday, June 30

Let your inner pirate run free at the Pirate Treasure Map Walk in Brinscall

There’s a rare treat on offer at Mad Hatters (formerly Ale Emporium) when the hot and silky tones of jazz will be ringing out on a Saturday night, courtesy of long-standing and hugely popular jazz band Free Parking. Leading from the front on saxes is Harold Salisbury, with support from Paul Burgess on drums, Norm Helm on bass and Keith Ashcroft on guitar. Admission is free and doors open at 7pm. This is one not to be missed - let the jazz heat up your weekend even more than the weather.

FREE: Lancashire Science Festival, Saturday, June 30

Lancashire Science Festival is returning for its seventh year, exploring science, technology, engineering, maths and more. This popular family fun day will feature attractions including workshops, shows and drop-in activities. The aim is for young visitors to leave filled with wonders of all the amazing opportunities that are open to them. For more information visit www.lancashiresciencefestival.co.uk/ or contact the team on 01772 894288 or email LancSciFest@uclan.ac.uk

FREE: Preston Armed Forces Day, Preston, Saturday, June 30

Join a Sun Catchers Stained Glass Workshop at Barton Grange Garden Centre

Celebrate the city’s serving soldiers, their families and Preston’s connection with the armed forces. The day begins at 11am with a formal service of celebration, including Military bands and the city’s veterans, officially declaring the event open. There will be various military equipment on display around the Flag Market including a spitfire and Challenger tank, all supplied by two local military museums, the veterans association and local and national charities. There will also be a fairground for the children, making this a family-friendly day out.

PAID: Open Garden, Leyland, Saturday, June 30

As part of the National Garden Scheme you have the chance to visit the garden of 19 Cumberland Avenue in Leyland. This garden is a well planted garden with island flower beds, trees and shrubs, with some unusual perennials. There is also a pond and a view of Worden Park and woods. This lovely garden is also visited by a lot of wildlife. Admission is £3 and all money raised will go to charity. The garden is open from 1pm until 5pm. For more information telephone 01772 423068. It will also be open on July 29.

PAID: Mega Mini Meet, Lytham, Saturday, June 30

The Mega Mini Meet annual visit to Lytham Hall which promises to be another spectacular as previous years. Think Minis, think music, think food... There will be a huge amount of varying minis on display, plus entertainment from Rebecca Louise, plus the Glitz and Glamour Girls. You can also spend your hard earned cash at the many trade stands. Admission is £5 adults; children and seniors free - all proceeds towards the restoration of Lytham Hall. Open 10am until 4pm.

PAID: Forest of Bowland Meadow Walk, Over Wyresdale, Sunday, July 1

Classic cars and bikes will be on display at Leighton Hall

Join Wyre Coast and Countryside Service for a walk in Over Wyresdale looking at meadow wildlife. The walk is approximately five miles and covers moderate terrain. Runs from 10am until 2pm - please arrive early for a prompt start. Suitable footwear and clothing is essential. Tickets are £3.50, with concessions at £2.50. Pre-booking is required. For more information and to pre-book your place, contact the Visit Garstang Centre on 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: Prosecco Festival, Blackpool, Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30

Needless to say this event is an absolute must for fans of the fizz. Located within the festival hall at Winter Gardens in Blackpool will be stations offering more than 40 types of Prosecco, Spumante, Cavas, Brut, Pink Fizz and even Prosecco cocktails. And for those non-fizz fans there will be a bottled lager area too. Drinks are purchased via the token system. Italian street foods will also be on offer, alongside live music and entertainment. It’s on tonight and tomorrow - which is split into two sessions. For tickets visit www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/prosecco-festival/

PAID: 19th Classic Car & Bike Show, Carnforth, Sunday, July 1

The Classic Car Rally returns on Sunday for another year at Leighton Hall. It features over 400 classic cars, motorcycles, stationary engines, commercials and vintage tractors. Dogs are welcome on leads in the park but not in the formal gardens and tearooms. Open 10am until 4pm. For more information visit www.markwoodwardclassicevents.com

PAID: Sun Catchers Stained Glass Workshop, Preston, Sunday, July 1

Create a scene in your window with a sun catcher at Barton Grange Garden Centre. You will gain skills in basic glass cutting and adhering of sheet glass, beads and glass shapes. By the end of the workshop you will take away your very own illuminated scenery, and will be given grout to apply at home. All tools and materials are included, and you can choose from a variety of colours, sizes and thickness of frame. No prior knowledge is required and this workshop is suitable for all levels. It’s being held on Sunday from 12.30pm until 4pm and tickets are £32. Suitable for ages 16 and over.

PAID: Waltonfest18, Preston, Saturday, June 30

Waltonfest is a mini music festival which aims to raise much needed funds for Walton-le-Dale Primary School, including the community swimming pool. With live music acts all day on Saturday from 2.30pm, food stalls, beer tent, and family entertainment such as a giant inflatable slide, bouncy castle and much more, you’re sure to enjoy this family festival. Runs from 2pm until 7pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 children; under ones free.

PAID: Pirate Treasure Map Walk, Brinscall, Sunday, June 30

Head to Lodge Bank in Brinscall on Saturday for this fantastic pirate-themed family event – can you follow the treasure map trail through the woods? You’ll end up at the Wildwood days site to make your very own pirate bandana. All materials and refreshments provided. Admission is £5 per person – adults included as you are expected you to join in.