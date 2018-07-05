Things to do (July 6 - 8)

Make the most of the sunshine with some of these events:

PAID: The Merchant of Venice, Lytham, Sunday, July 8

Faithless will be doing a DJ set at Blackpool Festival

Lancashire favourites Illyria bring Shakespeare back to the beautiful parkland of Lytham Hall with Oliver Gray’s open air production of The Merchant of Venice.

Illyria’s versatile cast of five double up furiously to play all the characters from Shylock to Lancelot Gobbo. Gates open for picnics at 4pm. Lytham Community Choir will entertain at 5pm before the play starts at 6pm. Bring your own seating and suitable clothing. Free parking close to the arena. Call Lytham Hall on 01253 736652 to book or visit www.lythamhall.co.uk

PAID: Blackpool Festival, Blackpool, Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7

Friday and Saturday at the Tower Festival Headland is a DJ-a-thon featuring a mouth-watering mix of legendary world class spinners alongside contemporary house / tech stars where more than 70 acts will appear including; Example & DJ Wire, Faithless (DJ Set), Roger Sanchez, Todd Terry, Erick Morillo, Danny Howard (Radio 1), Graeme Park, Mason Maynard, Josh Butler, Paul Oakenfold, Pirate Copy and loads more. Visit http://www.blackpoolfestival.co.uk/ to book tickets.

Experience the sights and sounds of Roman life at Ribchester Roman Festival

PAID: Illuminations Heritage Tour, Blackpool, Saturday, July 7

Take a tour round Lightworks, the Illuminations depot, with this informative and engaging tour. Their guides will introduce you to the rich heritage of the Illuminations and the tour includes: an overview of the history and development of the illuminations; a guided walk around the workshop; and a unique opportunity to view original designs dating back to the 1920s. Get up close to some iconic designs and experience where the magic happens on this enjoyable tour. Book at www.blackpoolheritagetours.co.uk/

PAID: Dance with Passion, Preston, Saturday, July 7

Dance with Passion present their annual showcase of dance and performing arts, Passion. After their sell out performance last year they are back with more talent on stage than ever before. This high energy show features Latin, street dance, cheerleading, ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, and commercial dance and is a fantastic show for all the family. Curtain up is at 6pm and tickets start from £13. To book visit https://prestonguildhall.co.uk/shows/dance-with-passion-2/ or call 01772 80 44 44.

A fun family day out is promised at Party on the Prom

PAID: Goosnargh and Longridge Agricultural Show, Longridge, Saturday, July 7

The Goosnargh and Longridge show at Longridge Showground is a celebration of farming, food and rural living. There are classes for cattle, sheep, heavy horses, vintage machinery, horticulture, handicraft and a junior section. There is also a large light horse section and dog show. There will be a number of craft stands and local producers exhibiting also with many other attractions. For a full programme line-up and to book tickets visit www.glashow.org.uk/

PAID: Improv Double Bill, Lancaster, Saturday, July 7

An evening of improvised comedy brought to you by two of Lancaster’s finest troupes - Improv Xpress are an improv group based in Lancaster, who focus on fast-paced, short form, improvised comedy, and The Jester’s Jigsaw, an improv duo. It’s at The Storey, Meeting House Lane in Lancaster. Doors open at 7pm, with curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets which are just £5, are available on the door or from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres; or by calling 01524 582394 or 01524 582808.

The Merchant of Venice is being presented outdoors at Lytham Hall

FREE: National Meadow Day, Slaidburn, Saturday, July 7

National Meadows Day will be celebrated in Lancashire at Bell Sykes Farm, Slaidburn. Rural craft demonstrations including stone carving, wood carving, rag rugging, wool spinning, rake making, hay making and scything, plus fantastic tea and cake to buy. Sign up for photography workshops on the day or pre-book your place on the guided meadow walks (additional charge) by calling the Forest of Bowland AONB office on 01200 448000. Park in Slaidburn pay and display car park and follow the signs. Those with mobility problems can park at the farm.

FREE: Ribchester Roman Festival, Ribchester, Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8

Head to Ribchester for the annual Roman Festival where you can catch a feast of Roman military shows and exhibitions about Roman life.On show will be exciting military displays, including the firing of artillery, archery and the Roman Cavalry, along with colourful demonstrations of everyday life. There will be opportunities for children to dress up in Roman armour. It’s at Ribchester Playing Field and starts at 11am, both days. Tickets are £6 adults; £5 concessions; £4 children.

PAID: Party on the Prom, Blackpool, Sunday, July 8

Party On The Prom is Blackpool’s first family fun day festival as part of Blackpool Festival weekend located on the seafront in front of the iconic tower backdrop. Featuring performances by Andy Day Dino Raps, A Touch Of Little Mix, Lionel Vinyl, meet and greet Peppa Pig, Peter Rabbit and Rex The T-Rex, plus Raver Tots area with performances by Judge Jules & Slipmatt. Also a host of various workshops and tiny tots activities make it an action packed day to remember. Visit www.blackpoolfestival.co.uk/partyontheprom to book tickets.

Ride Blackpool Pleasure Beach's new rollercoaster Icon at Late Night Riding

PAID: Felt Flowers and Garlands, Abbeystead, Sunday July 8

Bring out your creative side with artist Annie Coxey as you make colourful flowers, gorgeous garlands and beautiful butterflies from felt. Tea and biscuits included. Runs from 1pm until 4pm. Tickets are £10. Pre-booking required. It’s at Over Wyresdale Parish Hall in Abbeystead. For further information and to book your place contact the Forest of Bowland AONB office on 01200 448000 or email sandra.silk@lancashire.gov.uk. The workshop is part of the Festival Bowland 2018.

PAID: Car Treasure Hunt, Preston, Saturday, July 7

The Car Treasure Hunt consists of a series of clues, items to collect and even a picture round. Cars will meet in the car park of Preston North End in front of the magnificent Dick, Kerr Ladies memorial. Teams will then begin the hunt, staggered to avoid any mishaps. The end of the trail will be at St Anthony’s Social Club, in Fulwood, and a hot pot supper will be served around 8.30pm. Admission is £4 per person; any surplus will go back into the Dick Kerr Ladies Foundation which is run entirely by unpaid volunteers. It’s on Saturday at 6.30pm. Email mail@dickkerrladies.com for more details.

PAID: Late Night Riding, Blackpool, Saturday, July 7

On Saturday night head to Blackpool Pleasure Beach for the Late Night Riding event. It’s the first time ever thrill seekers will have the opportunity to ride ICON, the park’s new rollercoaster out of hours and experience the North West coast’s stunning sunset from dizzying heights. Visitors can also enjoy fantastic entertainment plus a firework display at 10pm.

PAID: Watercolour Classes, Preston, Saturday, July 7

Popular tutors, Alan Hudson and Rod Walmsley, return to Barton Grange Garden Centre with a new series of watercolour classes across the next five months. These classes are open to all levels of ability, whether you’re inexperienced at painting, or a developing artist. You will be guided step by step at each stage of the painting process. You will be required to bring your own art materials. Booking early is recommended, as these classes are very popular. It’s on Saturday from 10am until 4pm. Admission is £18. Call 01995 642980 to book or visit the ticket desk in the till area at Barton Grange.

FREE: St Annes Carnival, St Annes, Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8

St Annes Carnival is back on Saturday and Sunday with a fun, community day out for all the family. The sun promises to shine so it should be a great day – which will raise more surplus funds for local charities. The Committee work extremely hard to bring you a marvellous assortment of events that will appeal to the whole family and this year will be no exception. The parade starts on Saturday at 10.30am. The action takes place in Ashton Gardens.

FREE: Love Notes to Preston, Preston, Sunday, July 8

Themed around the idea of ‘A Love Note to Preston’ the history and heritage of the city is celebrated with a series of site specific artworks. Young people are encouraged to take part with a series of events throughout Sunday at Harris Museum and Art Gallery. To find out more visit http://harrismuseum.org.uk/events/for-young-people/1389-harris-love-notes-to-preston