Things to do (April 28 to 30)

Get yourself out and about this weekend with one or two of these fantastic events:

FREE: E Bikes Demo Day, Preston, Saturday, April 28

The great thing about electric leisure bikes is that no matter what age you are, you can get out cycling without the intense workout of a normal bike. The different assistance modes on electric bikes mean you can choose your own level of exercise and because you’re still pedalling you keep your body working at a rate that suits you. You can test as many bikes as you like and talk to the experts to find the right electric bike for you. It’s taking place at Leisure Lakes Preston Hub, Butler Street, Preston, from 10am until 4pm. Booking is essential, call 01772 200944.

PAID: Walpurgis Night, Blackburn, Saturday, April 28

Lancashire’s top-rated scare attraction will scream into action this spring, as Walpurgis Night returns with three scare entertainment experiences for courageous couples, stalwart singles and fear-seeking families. Scare Kingdom Scream Park’s Walpurgis Night combines live scare actors and special effects for a truly chilling experience. Doors from 6.30pm with last entry at 9.30pm. Tickets are £13 in advance. A limited number of tickets will be available on the door at £15. Call 0843 289 3333.

PAID: An Evening with Brant Nuttall, Blackpool, Sunday, April 29

Head to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool for an evening with their pianist Brant Nuttall. The programme includes Scriabin: 6 Preludes Op.13; Mendelssohn: Sonata in E Op.6; Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata; Schumann: Allegro Op.8; Debussy: Suite Bergamasque; Chopin: Berceuse Op. 57 and Sherzo in Bb minor Op.31. It starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £10, available online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/evening-brant-piano-recital/ or by calling 01253 625252.

FREE: Wray Scarecrow Festival and Fair, Wray, from Saturday, April 28 until Monday, May 7

The villagers of Wray are back this year to create some weird, wacky and wonderful scarecrow creations to surprise and delight visitors… Each year visitors can wander around Wray village, discovering the host of scarecrows (all themed in annual topical themes) that have popped up in village gardens, and can be found peeking out of windows and perching on balconies. For more information visit http://www.wrayvillage.co.uk/ or call 01524 222311.

PAID: Wriggly Gallery: Dancing in Play, Lancaster, Saturday, April 28

An exciting and accessible dance workshop specially designed for children ages two to five, with and without disabilities, and their parents/carers. Delivered by experienced dance artist Helen Gould (LPM Dance Theatre) the session will involve a fun introduction to dance through music and creative play. It’s being held at the Peter Scott Gallery at Lancaster University, with sessions at 10am and 11.15am. Tickets are £3.50 for adults; £2.50 for children. To book visit www.lancasterarts.org

PAID: An Audience of Mediumship with Suzanne Gill, Preston, Saturday, April 28

Head to Longridge Civic Hall on Calder Avenue, for an Audience of Mediumship with the North East spiritual medium and paranormal Author - Suzanne Gill. Watch Suzanne as she connects with her audience receiving messages from loved ones who have passed over. The comfort many have taken away from these shows is testament to the accuracy of her work. The show starts at 7pm and tickets are £10 (early bird) or £12 on the door. Book at www.suzannemedium.co.uk

PAID: RSPB Moorland Walk, Slaidburn, Saturday, April 28

Join walk leaders of the Festival of Bowland for a walk along one of the Forest of Bowland’s moststunning valleys. Take this opportunity to learn more about the international importance of the area for birds of prey and the rare upland habitat they call home during the spring and summer. Birds to look out for include the ring ouzel, merlin and the hen harrier. Take binoculars if you have them plus a packed lunch. Admission £5. Booking essential. For more information contact the RSPB office on 01524 581001 or email bowlandsafari@rspb.org.uk

FREE: Brass in the Grass, Lytham St Annes, Sunday, April 29

Following the successful Summer Concerts series last year, and with continuing support from the St Anne’s on the Sea Town Council, Supporters of Ashton Gardens are repeating the free entertainment for 2018. Each of the concerts starts at 2pm and runs to 4pm. So why not go along and spend a Sunday afternoon listening to the sounds of a traditional brass band in Ashton Gardens - this time featuring Blackpool Brass Band. From June the concerts will continue on the first Sunday of every month.

FREE: Cleveleys Health Walk, Cleveleys, Saturday, April 28

This is a circular walk around Cleveleys. The walk is suitable for beginners. If one hour is a bit too long for you, our health walk leaders can help by starting you off at a gentle amble at 30 minutes. The walks are a great way to meet new people and make new friends, whilst improving your health. Suitable, comfortable footwear is advised, as is clothing for all weathers. Meet at Cleveleys Community Centre on Beach Road for a prompt 10.30am start. For more information call 01995 602125.

FREE: Midnite Johnny, Preston, Saturday, April 28

Based in the north west of England, Midnite Johnny has established a reputation as a most powerful blues and rock guitarists. Johnny is a lead/slide guitarist and vocalist specialising in blues, classic rock, and R and B. He is joined by Norm Helm on bass. Norm is one of the most in demand bassists in the north west. Also in the line-up is Tim Franks on drums. Catch Midnite Johnny at Mad Hatters (formerly Ale Emporium), off Fylde Road in Preston from 9pm.

PAID: Breath of Fresh Air, Darwen, Sunday, April 29

There is some amazing countryside right on our doorstep. So why not go along to Darwen for a breakfast sandwich and then a walk round Wayoh reservoir - it’s an easy circular route around this pretty reservoir with good footpaths, waterside and woodland sections to enjoy, great views of the surrounding countryside and the impressive Entwistle viaduct. There will be tea and cake waiting for you when you get back. Make sure you wear sensible footwear and bring waterproofs just in case. It’s on Sunday, April 29, starting at 9.30am. Tickets: £8. Visit www.facebook.com/WeFiFo/

PAID: Wild Challenge Family Trail, Silverdale, until Monday, April 30

Nature trails, family birdwatching and binocular weekends - head to RSPB Leighton Moss at Silverdale for a host of events exploring the nature and birdlife of Morecambe Bay. Until Monday you can take part in the Wild Challenge self-led family trail to discover how you can do more for nature. Just drop in between 9.30am and 4pm.

PAID: Evans Cycles Mini Sportive, Preston, Sunday, April 29

Head to Evans Cycles in Preston for a short road ride with like-minded cyclists. This mini sportive format features a fully way-marked circular route taking in some of the staff’s favourite roads around the store. The shorter distances may mean no feed stops en-route but they will be waiting to welcome you back with a free hot drink when you finish. It’s happening on Sunday at 8.30am and entry includes a £5 voucher to use in store. Admission for adults is £10, and children ride for free. For more information visit www.evanscycles.com. You can find the full route there.

FREE: Naomi Kruger Book Launch, Lancaster, Saturday, April 28

Join North West Literary Arts in celebrating their very own Naomi Kruger’s launch of her book May, a story of memory, voice, discovery, and loss. Naomi will be reading from May, answering questions, discussing all things writing, signing books, and celebrating with Lancaster. Catch her at Waterstones on King Street, Lancaster, on Saturday, April 28 between 7pm and 9pm. Wine and nibbles will be provided, and admission is free.

PAID: Xplorer, Thornton, Saturday, April 28

Xplorer is the perfect outdoor activity for children and their families. Children will enjoy using a simple map to complete the navigational challenge. To take part simply register, collect your map and answer sheet and off you go. Head to Wyre Estuary Country Park in Thornton on Saturday, any time between 11am and 1pm. Map packs are just 50p.