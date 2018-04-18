Things to do (April 21 - 23)

As the weather brightens up, why not get out and about to some of these events?

FREE: Slay Boredom!, Clitheroe, Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22

Terry Prachett's Guards! Guards! is being presented at Chorley Little Theatre

Celebrate St. George and the dragon at Clitheroe Castle. The historic landmark, standing high on Castle Hill in Clitheroe, in the heart of the Ribble Valley, it offers a day of exploration for all the family. You can handle weapons and watch combat displays with Academie Gloriana. Meet the dragon, slay the dragon! This is a free event in the Pendle room and outdoor creative activity space (weather permitting). Suitable for all the family. Runs from 11am until 3pm on both days. For more information call 01200 424568.

FREE: Guided Walk and Talk, Preston, Sunday, April 22

Uncover Winckley Square’s fascinating heritage by joining the Friends of Winckley Square for a guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian square. All talks meet in the centre of the Winckley Square Gardens at 2pm. Suitable footwear recommended. Walks are wheelchair accessible. These walk and talks are free to join, however, booking is essential. To book your place telephone 07849 069577. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/friendsofwinckleysquaregardens/

PAID: Dinosaur World Live, Blackpool, Friday, April 20 until Sunday, April 22

Garstang Colour Dash promises to be a riot

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family. Grab your compass and join their intrepid explorer across unchartered territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex and more. Also a meet and greet after the show. It’s at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre. Tickets from £14, available by calling 01253 290190.

PAID: Lapwings and Hares Walk and Tramper Trek, Claughton, Saturday, April 21

Join the countryside rangers in the Claughton area to look for lapwings and their chicks, and maybe a hare or two. Bring some binoculars if you have them. Suitable clothing and footwear also required Tickets: £3.50 adults; £2.50 concessions. Runs from 10am until 12.30pm. This event is part of Festival Bowland 2018. Booking essential. For more information or to book a place, contact the Visit Garstang Centre on 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: Xplorer Orienteering for Children, Fleetwood, Saturday, April 21

Catch On Broadway at St John's Minster in Preston

Xplorer is a family friendly fun navigation challenge that is educational and gives children a sense of adventure as they explore the park to find the markers. It involves a healthy mix of physical activity and decision making that the whole family can enjoy together. To take part simply register, collect your map and answer sheet and off you go. Map pack is only 50p. Runs from 1pm until 3pm at Fleetwood’s Memorial Park. For more information visit http://www.xplorer.org.uk/

PAID: First World War Study Day, Lancaster, Saturday, April 21

Peter Donnelly, the curator of the King’s Own Royal Regiment Museum, leads this popular First World War study day, which explores the First World War using the museum’s collections, with photographs, archives and objects. It is being held at Lancaster City Museum from 10am until 4pm. Starts at 10am with coffee, before the study starts around 10.30am. Admission is £8, to cover refreshments and lunch. Booking is required - call 01524 64637 or email kingsownmuseum@iname.com

FREE: Street Style, Preston, until September 30

Street Style is being shown at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston

Preston is packed with people being creative with clothes. This exhibition maps fashion from the Harris Museum collection against the city to see who wore what where. The clothes on display range from the 1900s to right now. See high street, student and designer fashion alongside street art, contemporary art, photography and textiles - all connected with and inspired by the places around us. Catch it at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery, which is open daily from 10am untill 5pm. For more information visit http://www.harrismuseum.org.uk/

FREE: Preston & East Lancs Gluten Free Food Fair, Preston, Saturday, April 21

This popular fair aims to bring coeliacs and others who avoid gluten in their diet face-to-face with smaller producers of gluten free foods, meeting the people behind the brands. With around 30 stalls assembled in the vast sports hall at Preston College, visitors to the food fair can expect to be spoilt for choice. Stallholders will be selling everything from gluten free pasta to pies, beer to brownies, cookies, cupcakes and more. Samples will be on offer. Runs from 10.30am untill 2.30pm.

PAID: Leg it for Lytham Lifeboats, Lytham St Annes, Sunday, April 22

Starting at Lytham Lifeboat house and finishing at St Annes Boathouse, this is a three and a half mile fun run. Admission is £10 adults and £5 children, with all funds going to the RNLI Charity. Entrants can walk or run. Start for runners is 11am. You can register online or offline. To register online go to www.lythamlifeboats.co.uk and follow the links to a secure site. Paper forms are also available from the shop at Lytham Lifeboat Station or the shop at St.Anne’s Lifeboat Station. This event is free to watch.

PAID: St George’s Day Crafts, Preston, Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22

Head to Brockholes Nature Reserve to celebrate St George’s Day weekend by taking part in some themed arts and crafts. Sessions run from 10am until 12pm and then 1pm until 4pm on both days. Admission is £3 per item, pay on the door. Normal car parking charges also apply. There is no need to book, just go along. You may get a little messy, so go dressed with that in mind. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information call 01772 872000.

PAID: On Broadway, Preston, Saturday, April 21

After the huge success of Create Theatre Productions’ first concert From Now On they are bringing you a brand new musical theatre concert entitled On Broadway. Featuring Broadway hits past and present performed by working professionals, this is one not to be missed. It’s being presented at St John’s Minster on Church Street, Preston on Saturday. Curtain up is 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 for adults; £10 for children, students and concessions; family ticket (two adults and two children) £40. Book a ticket online at https://onbroadway18.eventbrite.co.uk

FREE: Memento Workshop, Preston, Saturday, April 21

A creative workshop with Pamela Eze, in which families can explore their personal journeys and histories. This is an event inspired by the exhibition Lubaina Himid: Hard Times. The workshop runs from 1.30pm until 3.30pm, and is suitable for families with children age six and over. Admission is free - just drop in on Saturday at the Harris Museum.

PAID: Guards! Guards!, Chorley, Monday, April 23 until Saturday, April 28

Based on the best-selling book by Sir Terry Pratchett and set in a fantasy world of dragons and witches, this is the tale of the under-valued Night Watch, defenders of Ankh-Morpork (the capital city). Packed with jokes and adventure this is a wild comic fantasy about everyday people doing extraordinary things. It’s being presented by Chorley Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society, it runs from Monday until next Saturday at Chorley Little Theatre. Curtain up is 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 Monday to Wednesday; £10 Thursday to Saturday, available from Malcom’s Musicland on 01257 264362.

PAID: Brindle Cuckoo Walk, Brindle, Saturday, April 21

Brindle Cuckoo Walks are circular walks from Brindle Community Hall, visiting the surrounding countryside at a beautiful time of the year when the meadows and hedgerows are bursting into life. They are suitable for walkers of differing experience and ability and they include distances of three, six, nine, 12 and 24 miles. This year’s walk will take place on Saturday. To book your place email cuckoowalks@btinternet.com

FREE: Garstang Colour Dash, Garstang, Sunday, April 22

St John’s Hospice are excited to present the first Garstang Colour Dash. Starting from Cherestanc Square by Booths, it’s a 5km fun run filled with colour and music for the whole family. All proceeds to St John’s Hospice. The race is being held on Sunday and starts at 12pm. Although registration has closed, it promises to be a great spectacle.