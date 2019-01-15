This teenage drama by Keith Waterhouse CBE is coming to The ACE Centre, Nelson

A Pendle actor and director is bringing to life the character he played more than half a century ago.

Billy Liar is being presented by The Garrick at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

Alan Hargreaves played teenager Billy Fisher 53 years ago with a drama group called The Lucas Players.

Now he is directing the show - and this time Johnathan Pye (above) will take on the leading role.

In this play, Billy weaves a world out of his daydreams - but trouble strikes when truth and fiction become hopelessly intermingled.

March 20th - 23rd, 7-30pm. Tickets: 01282 661080.