The Garrick whips up a whirlwind of farcical fun at Nelson's ACE Centre

Expect a whirlwind of fun in this comical play being presented by The Garrick this week.
The theatre group is back with a hilarious rendition of a much-loved farce that’s a bit of a mouthful - The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Macbeth.
The production, written by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr, follows the mayhem and mishaps of putting on a serious show.
This time round, the fictional Farndale ladies are taking on William Shakespeare’s classic Scottish drama, Macbeth, in an attempt to land a place in the Welwyn Garden City Local Area Drama Finals.
But as always with this scatterbrained bunch, nothing ever runs smoothly...
As for The Garrick, the real-life show certainly doesn’t skimp on fun.
Marina Butterworth, always a natural on stage, was last seen in the role of Mrs Phoebe Reece last April for the Colne Dramatic Society.
She shined in the festive-themed production at Colne’s Little Theatre, which saw the Farndale women stumble their way through Charles Dickens’ classic tale, A Christmas Carol.
Performing this time round in Nelson, Marina once again made for a warm and bubbly character.
Kathleen Riley, always a comedy favourite, brought another barrel of laughs to the show as Minnie Rushton, the actress who loses her voice on the opening night.
Actress Joan Rogers made for a strong Thelma Grant - a serious Farndale thespian with a short fuse - who lands the starring role of Macbeth.
A super comedy trio was found in Marilyn Jones, Liz Rowell and Samm Antill. Playing Dawn Dane, Felicity Agnew and Kate Parry-Jones, respectively, otherwise known as the three witches of Macbeth, they added plenty of fun and madness.
In particular, Liz’s facial expressions painted a brilliant picture of Felicity’s exasperation at the gaffes going on around her.
Ken Entwistle was terrific as the plummer-come-Lady Macbeth while strong performances came from David McKinlay and Mike McKeown in the supporting roles of theatre producer Henry and competition judge George Peach.
Despite the fictional bloopers, real-life director Gordon Ingleby did a top job of putting together a smooth-running show.
Well done also to the entire production team, which comprises: Howard Rogers; Giles Williams; Nigel Catterall; Trevor Riley; Dave Preedy; David Climpson; Ian Wilson; Christian Thornber; Jayne Elsby; Anne Dunlop; Madeline Masters; Frances Singleton; Richard I’Anson; Paul Thompson; ACE Centre staff; Jean Green; Eileen Antyll; Prue Wilkinson; Pam Baxter; The Garrick team; Noreen Lobo; Kevin Kay; Lynne Atkinson; Colin Antill; and David Lewis.
Strangely, the farcical world of the Farndale ladies serves as a great tonic to today’s reality which at times seems just as silly.
Photo credit: Colin Antill Photographer.
Performances run from tonight until Saturday at 7-30pm nightly at The ACE Centre, Nelson.
Tickets: 01282 661234; adults £12; senior citizens £11; and juniors £8. Season tickets: 07788 554939.