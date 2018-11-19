The Garrick hoping to pull off fast-paced comedy at The ACE Centre, Nelson

Daisy Meredith is all ready to “pull it off” against tremendous odds in The Garrick’s latest offering at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

Fast-paced comedy, Daisy Pulls It Off, is a pastiche of the schoolgirl stories of Angela Brazil and has won two previous Comedy of the Year Awards.

Set in girls’ boarding school in the 1920s, it spills with rivalry, adventures and secrets, plus the final of the county hockey competition.

It will run from Wednesday, November 28th to Saturday, December 1st, at 7-30pm nightly.

Tickets: 01282 661234 (10am to 4pm, Monday-Friday); £12, £11 (senior citizens) and £8 (juniors). Season tickets: please contact Martin Chadwick on 07788 554939.