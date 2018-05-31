That Good Night is a nostalgic affair for Garrick director Dorothy

It will be a special moment for director Dorothy Spencer when the curtains open to That Good Night at The ACE Centre later this month.

For 17 years ago she made her directing debut for the society with this very play.

With her 90th birthday approaching, the theatre veteran is presenting it again as a swansong to her am-dram journey.

In N. J. Crisp’s moving tale, Ralph has been blessed in life with both charm and a successful career as a screenwriter.

But he has also been selfish and rude, a bully and a womaniser.

Now, in his seventies and terminally ill, he has two final missions in life: to be reconciled to his long-abandoned son Michael, and, secretly, ensure he is not a burden to his younger, devoted wife Anna as he fades into death.

The title of the tale is taken from the poem by Dylan Thomas:

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Helping Dorothy and the production team to finish the season on a high is a strong cast comprising Alan Hargreaves, Anne Chadwick, Steve Cook, Sophie Greenwood and James Bateman.

The show will be staged from June 20th - 23rd at 7-30pm at The ACE Centre, Nelson.

Tickets: www.acecentre.co.uk