Stage Two Downham presenting tense thriller with gripping game of cat and mouse

A Ribble Valley theatre group is presenting a tense thriller which pits a blind woman against a sinister conman and two ex-convicts.

Stage Two Downham will perform Wait Until Dark from March 27th to 30th at 7-30pm in Downham Village Hall.

Conman Roat and ex-convicts Mike and Croker have traced the location of a mysterious doll to the Notting Hill flat of Sam Henderson and his blind wife, Susy, in the 1960s.

Sam has been persuaded by a strange woman to transport the doll from Amsterdam, without knowing that sewn inside are several grams of heroin.

Susy tries to outwit them in an ever more gripping game of cat and mouse.

Tickets priced at £7 are available from stage2playinfo@gmail.com or 07845 926295.

Tourist Information: 01200 425566

You can book a meal deal at the Assheton Arms, which costs £22 for two courses, or £25 for three courses. Book on 01200 441227.