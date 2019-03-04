Stage Door putting quirky digital spin on Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland

Stage Door Youth Theatre is putting a quirky 21st Century spin on a children’s classic.

Alice @ Wonderland will transport all your favourite wacky characters - dreamed up by Lewis Carroll - to a digital world when it comes to Pendle Hippodrome Theatre, Colne, later this month.

Janet Philbrook, company director, said: “Alice in Wonderland has been done loads over the last century but this American adaptation is going to be different. As far as I’m aware, it will be the first time this particular show has been performed in the North-West.

“It puts a modern twist on Alice’s day-dreaming: she’s too busy texting and scrolling on Facebook to see where she is going and ends up falling into Wonderland.”

But the digital aspect isn’t the only new addition.

“There’s a lot of rapping in the show but the cast are switched on to it and just got up, gave it a go and did it straightaway,” Janet added.

Many of the older members have now gone off to university so Stage Door is once again a young group, with an average age of 13.

“It’s been quite an education for them, as many were new to Lewis Caroll and they’ve found it difficult but they’ve also been amazed by his writing,” Janet said.

“We’ve got a lot of new members so we’ve gone back to basics but they’ve all done really well.

“They’ve been able to try out creative new ideas and let their imagination roam.

“Whatever happens on stage,” she added, “it’s going to be amazing and something to celebrate.”

Performances run from Thursday to Saturday, March 28th to 30th, at 7-30pm nightly. There is a Saturday matinee at 2-30pm.

Tickets: 07941 750872; www.phtheatre.co.uk; £12 adults; £10 concessions; and £40 family.