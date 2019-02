Slaidburn Player are preparing to take audiences on an adventure into the colourful world of Aladdin and his Magical Lamp.

Performances will run from Thursday to Saturday, March 7th to 9th at Slaidburn Village Hall.

This wonderful and wacky pantomime is full of fun and action, including a Kung Fu Panda!

For further information and tickets, which are £7, please contact Linda Blakeman on 01200446358 or lindablakeman@hotmail.com