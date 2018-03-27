REVIEW: East is East; The Octagon Theatre, Bolton

As news bulletins tell of the conflict between India and Pakistan in 1965, so conflicts rage in the household of George Khan, proud Pakistani and chip shop owner, who struggles to get his seven children to conform to traditional Pakistani values.



There’s never a dull moment as George tries to exercise his authority over his wife and children – and when arranged marriages are proposed for the two eldest sons, things go from bad to worse.

Kulvinder Ghir as George Khan.



This latest adaptation of what is an iconic comedy brings out some brilliant performances, not least from Jane Hazlegrove as stoic mother Ella and Claire Hackett as Auntie Annie.

We are drawn closer and closer into the family circle and the full range of emotions is experienced through the banter, the bullying and the bewilderment.



Catch it if you can – you will not be disappointed.



East is East is running until April 14th and tickets are available on 01204 520661.

